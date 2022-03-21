3 wounded in Miami Beach Spring Break shooting
MIAMI BEACH — Gunfire on a Miami Beach street crowded with spring breakers left three people wounded early Sunday, police said.
Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told local reporters that gunfire broke out about 12:15 a.m. on Ocean Drive. A video posted on social media shows a police motorcade driving slowly down the crowded street with sirens sounding and lights flashing when four shots rang out.
That sent dozens of young people in shorts and swimwear scrambling for cover. Officers found two people wounded and they were taken to the hospital. Doctors at another hospital reported that a third person arrived at their emergency room with a gunshot wound. All are expected to survive, Rodriguez said.
Officers surrounded one car with their guns drawn, detaining one person. It is not known if charges have been filed.
Thousands of college students and other young people gather annually in Miami Beach for Spring Break.
2 dead in Palm Beach County helicopter crash
WEST PALM BEACH — Two men died when their helicopter crashed in rough terrain near Lake Okeechobee, officials said Saturday.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65, both of Delray Beach, died when their helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The wreckage took more than four hours to locate.
Deputies from the agency's wildlife unit reached the wreckage and confirmed both on board had died. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
One-time escapee found guilty in stabbing murder
FORT LAUDERDALE — A South Florida defendant who once made national news when he escaped by dashing out of a courtroom during a pretrial hearing on murder charges has been convicted of that killing.
Dayonte Resiles, 27, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for the 2014 stabbing death Jill Halliburton Su at her suburban Fort Lauderdale home. Su was bound at her hands and feet, forced into a bathtub and stabbed about 25 times during a burglary. Prosecutors said DNA found in the home tied Resiles to the scene.
The jury will now decide whether Resiles should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.
During a 2016 hearing, Resiles unlocked his shackles and fled from a hearing, running down the courthouse stairs to an awaiting car. He was recaptured after a six-day manhunt.
His case again gained national attention in December when his first trial for the Su slaying ended in an unusual mistrial. The jury announced it had convicted him of manslaughter, but the jury forewoman then said she disagreed with the verdict. She said she believed he was guilty of murder.
1 dead in fire at Florida nursing home
ST. PETERSBURG — One person died in a fire at a Florida nursing home, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a fire was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Noble Senior Living in St. Petersburg.
Firefighters arrived and found a small fire that they extinguished in 10 minutes. A person was taken to the hospital with burns and was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office said the fire does not appear suspicious. Further details were not immediately released.