Fight leads to 4 relatives being shot, 1 killed
LAKELAND — Authorities in Florida say a Christmas Eve fight between a 15-year-old boy and others spilled over into the teen’s home where four of his relatives were shot, including a 70-year-old woman who later died.
The fight started Thursday afternoon and then carried over to the house where the teen lived with his relatives, according to a news release from the Lakeland Police Department.
At some point, shots were fired by a resident of the home and by the individuals who showed up at the home. Besides the 70-year-old woman, the other relatives who were shot were a 43-year-old male, a 39-year-old female and a 13-year-old female.
They adult couple and teenage girl were taken to a hospital, but none of their injuries are life-threatening, the police said.
Separately, a 19-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound sustained during the altercation, the police said.
Officials accuse rapper, 2 others, of home invasion
FORT LAUDERDALE — Two Florida men, including an underground rap artist known as Splash Zanotti, appeared in federal court Christmas day in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in which authorities said the men terrorized a couple, demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman.
A third man is set to appear before a judge today.
The South Florida SunSentinel reported that a federal affidavit accuses the three men of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, crimes that carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.
Federal authorities described Splash Zanotti, whose real name is Kejuan Brandon Campbell, as the ringleader of the group.
A federal criminal affidavit said Splash Zanotti and his two accomplices, Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James, forced their way into the couple’s Miramar home at gunpoint while wearing masks on the afternoon of Oct. 11. They told the couple they came to collect a debt, although an official described the man and woman as innocent victims.
Citing court documents, the SunSentinel reported that the terror went on for hours after the three men broke into the couple’s home. They forced the woman to drive from ATM to ATM to withdraw cash. At one point, one of the intruders raped her while her husband went to the garage for a cigarette, a criminal affidavit states.
The paper reported that no charges have been filed in the alleged rape.
Campbell and Alexander-Wilcox were taken into custody on Dec. 16.
A representative of the 26-year-old rapper posted a video on social media of the arrest, in which the representative asserted the rapper’s innocence.
Woman kills boyfriend who made tomahawk threat
DAYTONA BEACH — A Florida woman told authorities that she fatally shot her boyfriend in self-defense on Christmas Eve when he raised a tomahawk over her as she was lying in bed.
Jill Fritch told deputies that she grabbed a gun and shot Troy Sorrell late Thursday out of fear that he was going to attack her with the tomahawk with a 2-foot handle.
Fritch was not being charged with any crime while the investigation continued, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Fritch previously had an injunction against Sorrell from 2015 until January 2020, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies conducted a well-being check at their address in October after Fritch reported Sorrell was wearing military gear and carrying around a gun. No one was injured in that incident. Fritch told deputies Sorrell was protecting the home and she did not feel threatened by him, the sheriff’s office said.
75 pounds of cocaine found floating off Florida Keys
KEY WEST — Almost 75 pounds of cocaine were found last week floating off the Florida Keys.
A fisherman found the cocaine bricks about 15 miles south of Sugarloaf Key on Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The packages were in federal waters so a sheriff’s deputy turned the cocaine over to the U.S. Border Patrol, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Drugs floating off the Florida Keys are nothing new, according to the Miami Herald.
In August and September, almost 150 pounds of marijuana were found floating off the island chain or washed up on the shore.
In July, more than 50 pounds of cocaine washed up near Grassy Key. Earlier that month, 29 bricks of cocaine came ashore in the Middle Keys city of Marathon. In October, more than 30 pounds of marijuana washed up in the Keys.