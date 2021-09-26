Officials: Error causes 50 teachers’ bonus checks to bounce
TALLAHASSEE — A banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce, officials said Friday.
Disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Education. Officials said they’re working to fix the problem.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are working to correct it, including refunding any fees incurred by the recipients as a result,” JPMorgan Chase spokesperson Allison Tobin Reed said in an email.
State Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, brought attention to the error Friday morning when he tweeted a photo of a teacher’s return item notice that was received after trying to deposit the check.
Funded by federal COVID-19 relief money, the bonus payments to teachers, principals and first responders received bipartisan support in the Florida Legislature this past spring. But some criticized Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for hiring a private company to print and mail the checks, along with a letter signed by the governor, instead of sending money to local school districts to distribute.
Pizzo tweeted later Friday, “Teaching moment: The individual political benefit in spending $3.6 million to print and send thousands of checks with your name on it, is outweighed by the more efficient and fiscally responsible option of direct deposit.”
State officials have said the $3.6 million is well below the 10% normally used for administrative costs for federal funding.
USDA: Ferret tests positive for COVID-19 in Florida
MIAMI — A ferret has tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, federal officials announced Friday.
This is the first ferret to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release. A ferret in the European nation of Slovenia previously tested positive for the virus.
USDA officials said samples from the Florida ferret were tested after the animal showed symptoms that included sneezing and coughing. Officials believe the ferret acquired the infection from a person with COVID-19.
The small mustelids are commonly kept as pets. Officials didn’t say where in Florida the infected ferret was found.
COVID-19 has been reported in several animal species around the world, usually animals that come in close contact with infected humans, officials said. The USDA said the the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is low and doesn’t recommend routine testing for animals.
Man attacks Orlando police officers with a brick
ORLANDO — A man livestreamed an attack on two Florida police officers, setting up a cellphone before picking up a brick and striking them from behind early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Video from the man’s phone shows him picking up a brick from behind a car and repeatedly striking an officer in the head. A struggle ensued and the second officer was also injured, according to a statement released by Police Chief Orlando Rolon.
“One officer has a significant facial injury. The other was bit and nearly had his eye gouged out,” Rolon said.
William McClish, 27, is being held without bond on several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Jail records do not list a lawyer for him.
Florida deputy shot by man barricaded in home
A Florida deputy responding to a domestic violence call was shot by a man who barricaded himself in a room Friday, according to authorities.
Hillsborough County deputies were called after an elderly woman reported her son was beating her. When they arrived at the Brandon home, James Allen Jackson, 48, refused to leave a room. Deputy Adriel Gonzalez asked him to come out and talk, and Jackson shot a bullet through the closed door.
“He got me,” Gonzalez said on bodycam video that was released by the sheriff’s office.
An hours-long standoff began and a SWAT team was called in. Members eventually entered the home. Jackson was armed and combative and Deputy Sankar Montoute shot him twice, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gonzalez was treated and released from a hospital. Jackson was charged with two counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and domestic violence.