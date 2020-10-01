Grand jury indicts man in Frostproof triple murder
BARTOW — A grand jury formally charged a 26-year-old man with three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of three friends who had gathered at a central Florida lake in July for some late night fishing.
Prosecutors have 45 days to determine whether to seek the death penalty for Tony “T.J.” Wiggins Jr., following the grand jury’s findings late Tuesday, the Ledger reported. Wiggins is accused of killing Brandon Rollins, 28, Damion Tillman, 23, and Keven Springfield, 30, as they prepared for a fishing trip on Lake Streety in Frostproof.
Wiggins remained in the Polk County Jail, where he’s being held without bond. A lawyer wasn’t listed on court records.
Detectives tracked down Wiggins using evidence gathered at the scene and surveillance video from a Dollar General store, where he was seen talking to Tillman in the check out line minutes before the shootings.
Wiggins’ younger brother, William Robert, told investigators during questioning that he witnessed the shootings while sitting in his brother’s pickup truck, Polk County Sheriff’s officials said. He said that his brother accused Springfield, who was a mechanic, of talking his truck, reports said.
Arrest reports said Rollins called his father for help after the shootings. The father found Rollins at the scene but wasn’t able to call for help because he’d left his cellphone behind in a rush to help his son. He also told investigators he couldn’t find his son’s phone because it had fallen between the seat in the truck.
Investigators said they found bullets at the home where Wiggins was living that matched the ones fired at the scene, arrest reports said.
Retired deputy gets 13 years for fatally shooting son-in-law
WEST PALM BEACH — A retired Florida deputy has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for fatally shooting his daughter’s estranged husband.
A Palm Beach County circuit judge sentenced Carlton Nebergall, 64, during a Tuesday hearing, the Palm Beach Post reported.
A jury found him guilty of manslaughter this year. He had been charged with first-degree murder. It was his second trial. His first ended in a mistrial after a juror was caught using his phone during closing arguments.
Nebergall’s daughter and two grandsons were living with him at his Acreage home in 2018 when his son-in-law, Jacob Lodge, stopped by to drop off clothing for the children, investigators said.
Nebergall testified that he went outside because he heard his daughter and Lodge arguing and then fired a warning shot to get Lodge to leave. Nebergall said he knew Lodge had a violent history and was concerned for the safety of his daughter.
Nebergall’s daughter went inside the home, and Lodge began to drive away, officials said. Nebergall said Lodge then got out of his car. Nebergall said he was afraid for his safety and fired at the man, hitting him in the head.
Prosecutors argued that Nebergall shot Lodge because of unresolved issues between the two, including an instance where Lodge stole jewelry from Nebergall and was convicted.
Deputies: Louisiana man hid in Florida teen’s room for weeks
SPRING HILL — A Louisiana man found hiding in a Florida teenager’s closet had been staying in the child’s bedroom for more than a month, according to investigators.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office charged Johnathan Lee Rossmoine, 36, with multiple sex crimes Sunday after deputies were called to a Spring Hill home by the parents of the teenager, who found Rossmoine in a closet in the child’s bedroom, the agency announced Tuesday.
Rossmoine allegedly told deputies he traveled from Louisiana to Florida several times to have sexual encounters with the teen. Investigators said he had been in Hernando County for about five weeks when he was discovered.
Deputies said the two met online about two years ago, and the teen referred to Rossmoine as their boyfriend. The teen told deputies that Rossmoine had been living off and on in their bedroom since Aug. 19, according to the agency. He hid in the closet when the teen’s parents were home and would come out when they left for work, the sheriff’s office said.
Rossmoine was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the age of 12 and 16 and one count of obscene communication, travel to meet after use of a computer to lure a child.
It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.