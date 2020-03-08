SeaWorld guest steals from stroller of Make-A-Wish visitors
ORLANDO — A SeaWorld guest stole wallets from the stroller of two Make-A-Wish Foundation visitors and used their cards to buy Apple watches, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Krystle Henry, 37, was arrested on several charges Friday, including grand theft over $750 and obtaining goods with stolen credit card.
Authorities said the two guests from Make-A-Wish Foundation were watching a show at SeaWorld on Feb. 9 and left their purses in a stroller outside the stadium.
The Orlando Sentinel reported both victims spotted charges of over $400 on their debit cards at Walmart and 7-Eleven.
Deputies used surveillance video from Walmart to track Henry buying the items.
Boat driver charged with fleeing after striking swimmer
NAPLES — An Ohio man driving a boat near a southwest Florida beach has been charged with fatally striking a swimmer and fleeing the scene, officials said.
James Allen, 77, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with leaving the scene of a accident with serious injury or death, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release.
Allen was operating a Boston Whaler near the Vanderbilt Road Public Beach in Naples, FWC said. The boat hit Onofrio Sozio, 57, who later died from his injuries.
Allen was arrested a short time after the crash at a nearby boot ramp, officials said. He was being held on $5,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.
Not stopping for school buses could be more costly
TALLAHASSEE — Penalties for passing a school bus picking up and dropping off children would double under a bill sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.
The Senate unanimously passed the bill that would increase the penalty for passing a school bus displaying a stop sign from $100 to $200. A second offense within five years could result in a fine and a driver license suspension between 180 days and one year.
Passing a stopped bus on the side where children enter and exit would rise from $200 to $400 for a first offense. A second offense within five years would result in the fine plus a license suspension between 360 days and two years.
In 2019, the Department of Education surveyed school bus drivers about illegal passing of their buses. The survey of 10,136 drivers showed that on a single day, there were 12,749 illegal passes.
Guard accidentally shoots worker at private school
WESTON — A security guard accidentally shot a maintenance worker in the eye at a Florida private school, leading to a felony charge, authorities said.
Security guard Julian Suarez, 55, was charged with illegally possessing a firearm at a school following Thursday’s shooting at the Sagemont School near Fort Lauderdale.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Suarez wasn’t supposed to be carrying a gun at the school. They said he and the maintenance worker were in the school parking lot Thursday about noon when the gun accidentally fired, striking the maintenance worker.
Suarez drove the worker to a hospital, where deputies were notified. The sheriff’s office says the worker was in stable condition Friday. His name was not released.
Assistant public defender Hector Romero said at Suarez’s bail hearing Friday that Suarez was carrying the gun because he had another shift at a private school where he is supposed to be armed.
“It was a stupid mistake,” Romero said. Suarez remained jailed Friday. Bail was set at $7,500.
Small plane crashes into neighborhood; pilot dead
BOYNTON BEACH — A pilot died when his small plane struck a tree when it crashed Friday in a Florida neighborhood, authorities said.
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it crashed behind a home at 1:15 p.m. The pilot’s name has not been released.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Grumman American AA-5 had departed from Lantana Airport, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of the crash site in Palm Beach County.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
Parents sue after daughters’ bodies switched after car crash
FORT LAUDERDALE — The parents of two teenagers killed in a car crash are suing the Florida Highway Patrol and others, claiming the bodies of their daughters were misidentified and switched.
The lawsuits follow a July 29 crash in the Pensacola area involving four friends. Two of them were killed: Deleigha “Leigha” Gibson, 18, and Samara Cooks, 15.
Despite their age difference and different physical characteristics, according the lawsuits their identities were switched. One was also an organ donor and the other was not, leading to a mix-up in harvesting organs, according to the lawsuits.
Deleigha’s father, Demetrius Gibson, said it’s been hard for the family to deal with not only the car crash but also the problem in identifying the bodies.
“Basically, we were heartbroken about that. We are just trying to get everything right and give her a proper burial,” he said in an interview Friday.
The lawsuits seek unspecified damages from the FHP, several Escambia County officials and two funeral homes. FHP did not immediately return a request for comment Friday. The funeral homes declined comment.
According to the lawsuits, the local medical examiner released the wrong bodies to the wrong funeral homes, which embalmed the wrong bodies without authorization.
One of the teenagers, Gibson, had signed up to be an organ donor in the case of her death. Instead, authorities apparently harvested organs from Cooks, who had not given consent.
The lawsuit also said that when Cooks’ mother brought clothes to one of the funeral homes, the funeral home staff told her “that she needed even larger clothes because they would not fit Samara Cooks.”
That was because the body in the funeral home was that of Deleigha Gibson.
The lawsuits were filed by the Gibson and Cooks families in Escambia County Circuit Court. Both demand a jury trial. No trial date has been scheduled.
Miami cancels large Hispanic music festival over coronavirus
MIAMI — Officials canceled on Friday a large Hispanic street festival in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood citing fears that crowded events could spread coronavirus more widely.
Mayor Francis Suarez said the city of Miami would not grant permits for the Calle Ocho Music Festival, effectively canceling the street event, in an “abundance of caution” as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise. Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, but so far none in Miami.
Authorities announced the decision a day after they decided to cancel another music festival that draws thousands to Miami’s downtown Bayfront Park. Both festivals take place in March, in Florida’s spring break season.
Ultra festival organizers said the city of Miami was following directives from the governor of Florida and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Calle Ocho was scheduled for Sunday to stretch over 20 blocks in the heart of the city’s Cuban community, with live music performances of Latino artists on 10 stages. Organizers say it draws a million people and in the past has featured artists that are now widely known such as Pitbull and Maluma.