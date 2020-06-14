Miami mom pleads not guilty to drowning son in canal
MIAMI — A Miami woman accused of drowning her 9-year-old autistic son in a canal pleaded not guilty to murder charges at a Friday hearing.
An attorney for Patricia Ripley, 45, entered the plea during a video-conference arraignment. Ripley faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated child abuse and filing a false police report.
Prosecutors have filed a notice to seek a grand jury indictment for first-degree murder, but grand juries have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Under Florida law, only someone who is indicted by a grand jury can receive the death penalty.
Ripley first claimed she was ambushed May 21 by two black men, Miami-Dade police said. The mother said they demanded drugs and took her cellphone, tablet and son, before fleeing, prompting an Amber Alert in the area south of Miami. Alejandro Ripley was autistic and nonverbal.
The boy’s body was pulled out of a golf course canal the next morning as police continued to interrogate the woman. An arrest affidavit said she provided “conflicting statements,” and finally was confronted with testimonies of witnesses and video footage showing the first attempt of two attempts to push the boy into the canal. Nearby residents heard yelling and rescued him.
The document said she recanted her story and admitted she drove to another site about an hour later and led the boy into a different canal stating, “He’s going to be in a better place.”
Man sentenced for collecting dead mom’s social security
TAMPA — A Florida man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for collecting his mother’s Social Security payments for nearly a decade after her death.
A federal judge in Tampa sentenced Robert Miller, 54, earlier this week, according to court documents. The Brandon man pleaded guilty in January to theft of government funds.
Miller’s mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in December 2009, according to court records. Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration, and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors said Miller continued to access the funds, totaling $75,984, and use them for his own personal expenses until June 2019.
As part of his sentence, Miller must repay the stolen money.
SWAT team members resign from unit, cite safety concerns
HALLANDALE BEACH — Ten members of a South Florida police department’s SWAT team have resigned from the team, citing safety concerns and local officials’ “disdain” for the unit.
The eight officers and two sergeants resigned from the team, but did not resign from the Hallandale Beach Police Department.
Police Chief Sonia Quinones received a memo from the SWAT team Friday morning, City Manager Greg Chavarria said in a statement that thanked the officers for their service but disputed some of their account.
The officers said they were “minimally equipped” and had been “disrespected” by city officials who refused to address equipment and training concerns, the officers’ memo provided to The Associated Press by city officials said.
“The risk of carrying out our duties in this capacity is no longer acceptable to us and our families,” the officers wrote in the memo, dated June 9. “The anguish and stress of knowing that what we may be lawfully called upon to do in today’s political climate combined with the team’s current situation and several recent local events, leave us in a position that is untenable.”
The officers also said they were outraged that command staff had recently joined protesters and other officials in taking a knee as demonstrators called for the case of Howard Bowe to be reopened.
“This lack of support by members of the Command Staff is crippling to the agency and its rank and file,” the memo said.
The police chief has called a meeting for Monday afternoon with the resigning SWAT team members, among them the newly elected president of the International Union of Police Associations, Chavarria’s statement said. The city manager’s statement assured the public that Hallandale Beach would still have SWAT coverage through regional mutual aid arrangements.
Virtual ceremony for 4th anniversary of nightclub massacre
ORLANDO — A ceremony commemorating the fourth anniversary of a massacre at a gay nightclub in Florida was being held virtually Friday because of the coronavirus, instead of members of the public gathering outside the club to remember the victims as in years past.
A pre-taped, online ceremony was being held to remember the 49 people who were killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016. The area around the club was closed to the public Friday, though survivors, family members of victims and first-responders were being allowed to visit.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff Friday for Pulse Remembrance Day, and he asked Floridians to pause for a moment in the morning to remember the Pulse victims.
“Four years have now passed, but our community’s commitment to honoring the 49 angels and supporting the survivors, families of the victims and first responders remains strong,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted.
At the time, the massacre at the Pulse nightclub was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history until a gunman opened fire on Las Vegas concertgoers in 2017. Gunman Omar Mateen died in a shootout with police.
A memorial is being developed at the nightclub and a museum is being planned at a location several blocks away. Both had been slated to open in 2022 before the pandemic.
UF rescinds admissions to student who made racial post
GAINESVILLE — The University of Florida has rescinded an admissions offer to a prospective student who posted a racial comment on social media.
Florida’s flagship university tweeted earlier this week that the prospective student “will not be joining the University of Florida community this fall.” The tweet did not offer any further details.
The Gainesville Sun reports that University of Florida officials have been looking into allegations of prospective and enrolled students posting racist messages on social media. Their concerns come as protests have been held across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.
The source of the admissions offer being rescinded was an Instagram post a Cape Coral, Florida, student made about two years ago. The post had a photo that referred to two black girls in her class with the caption, “I really try so hard not to be a racist person, but I most definitely am, there’s no denying it,” according to the newspaper.
Last week, the University of Florida tweeted that it was looking into racist or threatening posts made by other students.
“We strongly reaffirm our commitment to a diverse campus community where people from all races, origins and religions are valued equally, welcomed and treated with love, not hate,” the university tweeted.
Black officers: Miami chief should resign over old remarks
MIAMI — A police union for black officers on Friday called for Miami’s police chief to step down over offensive words he admitted making more than 20 years ago during what he says was a training class on undercover policing that sought to give the trainees a real-life feel.
In a video, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said he started the class for the Miami Police Department in 1997 by giving a warning that the language he was going to be using was offensive. He didn’t say in the video what words he used.
“When you are working undercover, you may have to act and say things that you normally wouldn’t say otherwise, whether they make you uncomfortable or not,” Colina said. “And then I gave many examples of what that could be. A lot of that language was in fact offensive. But again, that was the point of the class.”
After the class, Colina was reprimanded by the police chief who was concerned about his language, he said.
“Not because I’m a bigot or racist but because they were unhappy with some of the language that I used. Period,” Colina said.
But the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association on Friday said Colina should step down. The group of black officers previously had notified city officials that they had no confidence in the police chief, the association said in a statement.
The chief’s offensive words had “manifested into a continued culture of misconduct that he has allowed to emanate within the police department,” the statement said.
Cities and law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have promised police reforms following two weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being pinned down by Minneapolis police. On Thursday, neighboring the Miami-Dade Police Department said it would no longer use chokeholds.