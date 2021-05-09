Florida sued over ballot initiatives law
MIAMI — A federal lawsuit filed Saturday is seeking to strike down Florida’s attempt to make it more difficult for voters to change the state constitution.
The new law was only signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, and it establishes a $3,000 limit on individual contributions to groups promoting ballot initiatives. The limit is imposed until a proposal is approved for the ballot, which could have made it impossible for measures such as medical marijuana or minimum wage increase to get before voters.
The ACLU of Florida, which filed the complaint in Tallahassee federal court, says it violates the First Amendment by burdening free speech and association.
Republicans who backed the initiative argued it was needed to keep out-of-state special interest money from influencing the state constitution.
“Florida citizens’ right to participate directly in our democracy is protected by the Constitution, and yet, the Legislature and governor have made it their mission to make it even more difficult for Floridians to enact change,” said Nicholas Warren, staff attorney at the ACLU of Florida, in a news release. “This latest attempt is a clear and obvious violation of Floridians’ free speech rights.”
The ACLU of Florida says collecting petition signatures needed to qualify for the ballot can be an expensive effort. Limiting the dollar amount would “nullify Floridians’ direct democracy rights,” the nonprofit said.
Florida teacher accused of having sex with student
TAMPA — A Florida high school teacher has been arrested on charges he had sex with a student for more than a year, officials said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alberto Rivera Claudio, 46, a teacher at Bloomingdale High School in a Tampa, Florida suburb. He faces 12 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
The sheriff’s office said that between November 2019 and last December, the teacher had a sexual relationship with a female student who was under 18 years old. At one point, Rivera Claudio was the student’s Spanish teacher.
“Educators have the responsibility to teach their students right from wrong, but this suspect didn’t seem to understand the difference himself,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release.
Under Florida law, it is a crime for people who are 24 or older to have consensual sex with children who are 16 or 17 years old.
Investigators did not say how they found out about this case. Rivera Claudio remained in jail on Saturday on a $180,000.00 bond, but records did not list an attorney for the teacher.
Witnesses: Girl killed in fire possibly trying to save dogs
SARASOTA — An 11-year-old Florida girl died when she ran back into her burning home, possibly to save her two puppies, witnesses told authorities.
Rilee Beisler and her 7-month-old pit bulls died in the Thursday afternoon fire that destroyed two homes at a mobile park, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses said they saw her go back inside her home. While they tried to help, Rilee never came back out.
A sixth grader, she had moved into the home six months ago with her mother.
“She had a heart of gold,” her aunt, Laura Alden, told WFLA-TV. “She loves those dogs....Those were her babies.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Deputies believe Rilee died of smoke inhalation.