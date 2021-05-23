Packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys
The most recent packages washed up on Wednesday and Thursday on the Islamorada shoreline. Each package weighed about 2.4 pounds, Adam Hoffner, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman, told the Miami Herald.
On Monday night, anglers in Lower Matecumbe Key found a 2.4-pound package of cocaine. At the start of the month, a boater off Marathon discovered a large sack filled with five bundles of marijuana weighing 62 pounds.
In late April, boaters found a large sack offshore of Key Largo that contained 25 packages of cocaine weighing a total of about 73 pounds.
Dunkin’ worker charged with manslaughter in customer’s death
TAMPA — Florida prosecutors filed a manslaughter charge Friday against a Dunkin’ store employee accused of fatally punching a 77-year-old customer after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him.
Tampa police arrested Corey Pujols, 27, earlier this month. The victim, who officials haven’t named, was punched May 4 and died three days later, according to authorities.
Pujols told police that the man was “extremely rude” the day of the punch and had called him a racial slur. Pujols, who is Black, said he confronted the man about the slur, at which point the 77-year-old repeated it. The slur was not described further by police.
A Tampa Police Department report says that after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor. An autopsy shows the man suffered a skull fracture and brain contusions.
According to a statement from the State Attorney’s Office, the victim’s use of racial slurs was highly inflammatory, but inflammatory speech alone does not justify violence.
Dunkin’ released a statement saying that the franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant where the attack occurred is fully cooperating with authorities.
Pujols is free on $15,000 bond. Attorneys for Pujols didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Florida accuses doctor of malpractice in patient’s death
MIAMI — The Florida Department of Health is accusing a Miami anesthesiologist of medical malpractice in the case of a 57-year-old patient who died after he wasn’t properly ventilated following a heart surgery.
The Miami Herald reports the agency filed an administrative complaint against Dr. John Sciarra. The physician has not faced any previous disciplinary actions. Sciarra said he could not comment on the administrative complaint when reached out by the newspaper.
The patient was having a coronary artery bypass graft at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Jan. 18, 2018 and, according to the complaint, the procedure “was performed without complications.”
When the patient went from the operating room table to his bed, the ventilation machine was disconnected from the circuit. The complaint says the “anesthesiologist was responsible for ensuring that the patient was properly ventilated following the procedure.”
The man was not well ventilated for a total of two to nine minutes and suffered a severe bradycardia, which is a slowed heart rate, followed by a cardiac arrest. Despite undergoing CPR and being placed on a pump, he was taken to the ICU where he was diagnosed brain dead.
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
IMMOKALEE — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the 10th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 15 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 3-year-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County on a rural road east of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda
MIAMI — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting east over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.
Ana was located about 175 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in an 11 a.m. advisory. It was moving west at 3 mph.
The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.
A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, was discontinued. The island likely will experience locally gusty winds, weather forecasters said.
Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.