Florida jail officials fired after woman gives birth in cell
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Broward County Sheriff’s office fired two top administrators earlier this week after a woman who went into labor in her jail cell was not given medical care despite screams of pain.
The Miami Herald reported that the sheriff’s office fired Colonel Gary Palmer and Lieutenant Angela Neely Thursday after a review of the incident, which occurred late last month.
“I conducted a review of the matter and determined that command level failures occurred by Colonel Palmer and Lieutenant Colonel Neely in this case,” Sheriff Tony said in a statement. “They grossly failed this agency and this inmate.”
In an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Stephanie Bretas described the squalid conditions and the indifference of nurses and jail guards as she was left alone in her cell fearing she might suffer a miscarriage.
The 28-year-old woman was in custody on burglary charges stemming from a Sept. 6 incident in Lighthouse Point.
Bretas has since been released and her son is in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, the Sun Sentinel reported.
Deputies: Man charged in theft, slaughter of horse
PALMETTO — A Florida man has been arrested in the theft and slaughter of a horse last year, officials said.
Eladio Garcia-Gasca, 50, was arrested Thursday at his North St. Petersburg home and charged with grand theft and animal cruelty, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
In December 2019, someone forced their way through a locked gate in a rural area of Manatee County, just south of Tampa Bay, and removed the horse from its stall, officials said. When the deputies and the owner later searched the surrounding area, they found the animal dead, with most of its meat removed.
Surveillance video linked Garcia-Gasca to the crime, officials said.
Garcia-Gasca was being held on $22,500 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Charge dropped against deputy who pepper-sprayed teen
FORT LAUDERDALE — A misdemeanor battery charge was dropped Friday against one of two Florida deputies who appear in a video that showed a black teen being pepper-sprayed and slammed to the ground during an arrest last year.
A Broward County judge ruled that Sgt. Greg LaCerra, who pepper-prayed the teen, won’t face the charge because he was standing his ground, but former Deputy Christopher Krickovich, who jumped in and appeared to slam the teen’s head into the asphalt multiple times, will still face one misdemeanor count of battery, the Sun Sentinel reported.
Prosecutors plan to appeal the ruling, according to a State Attorney’s Office statement.
In April 2019, deputies responded to a large brawl involving roughly 200 students at a McDonald’s in Tamarac, which is northwest of Fort Lauderdale.