No indictments against Florida police over deadly force
TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County grand jury declined to issue indictments against Tallahassee police officers involved in the shooting deaths of three people in separate incidents that helped ignite Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Florida’s capital city.
Jurors concluded that the police officers were justified in using lethal force in the separate shootings of Mychael Johnson, Tony McDade and Wilbon Woodard, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. All three are Black.
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey appealed for calm within the community, noting “the pain and trauma that these incidents have caused, especially in our communities of color.”
Earlier in the week, Leon County put in place a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. because of ongoing civil unrest. County officials cited protests that have sometimes turned violent, including a confrontation last weekend in which a man pulled a gun on protesters.
While the grand jury declined to hand down indictments against the police officers, it expressed concern.
In the March shooting of Mychael Johnson, one officer, Zackri Jones, yelled, “I’m going to kill you,” before shooting him in the back of the head during a violent struggle, the Democrat reported.
It also noted that the officer who shot and killed McDade violated police department policy by not activating his body camera.
McDade died after after he stabbed and killed a 21 year old, but there were differing accounts about McDade’s confrontation with police in late May.
About a week earlier, police shot and killed Woodard, who police say was armed, after a report of an altercation in a restaurant parking lot.
Man sentenced for stealing checks from mail after hurricane
PANAMA CITY — A Georgia man has been sentenced to one year and nine months in federal prison for stealing checks from the mail in the Florida Panhandle as the area was still recovering from Hurricane Michael.
Michaelo Moore, 45, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was sentenced Tuesday in Panama City federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit mail theft and mail theft.
Panama City police arrested Moore in February 2019, after receiving reports that he had attempted to recruit several members of the city’s transient population to help him cash fraudulent checks. A transient man told police that Moore and another man, Maurice Senior, 43, of Atlanta, had offered to pay him to cash several stolen checks found in Moore’s possession, prosecutors said. Senior was sentenced in April to 10 months in prison.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10, 2018. It was the first Category 5 storm to strike the contiguous United States since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
Man sought after pushing wife into path of truck on I-75
ST. PETERSBURG— Authorities are searching for a Florida man accused of attacking his wife on Interstate 75 and pushing her into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 45-year-old James Morgan, of Summerfield, attacked his wife on Thursday morning after the pickup truck they were in almost crashed from a tire blowout as they traveled on I-75 in Pasco County, which is north of Tampa.
Morgan grabbed the steering wheel and almost caused the victim to lose control after the blowout, officials said. She was able to a stop along the shoulder and that’s when an argument between the two began.
Troopers say Morgan pulled her from the driver’s seat by her hair. He headbutted her and punched her several times before pushing her into the path of an oncoming truck on the interstate, according to a trooper’s report
The truck driver was able to avoid hitting her, the agency said.
Morgan fled into the woods. Officials couldn’t find him after a search of the area by troopers and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies.
The Florida Highway Patrol was granted a warrant for Morgan’s arrest for attempted murder and the search for him continues.
Sheriff: Florida baby dies after being left in hot car
PANAMA CITY — A newborn baby died after being left inside a hot car in Florida’s Panhandle, sheriff’s officials said.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office offered few details about the case on Thursday. Rescue crews were called to a home in Panama City late Wednesday after the baby was found inside the car.
The temperature on Wednesday reached the low 90s, news outlets reported. Sheriff’s officials said the baby had possibly been left inside the vehicle for several hours. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
KidsandCars.org, which is a nonprofit child safety organization, said it’s the second hot car death in Florida this year.
The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation, and will be speaking to witnesses to establish a timeline of events, the News Herald reported.