Women dressed as elderly caught trying to get COVID-19 shot
ORLANDO — Two women who dressed up to make themselves appear as older adults to get coronavirus vaccinations were turned away and issued trespass warnings in Orlando, officials said.
Dr. Raul Pino, state health officer in Orange County — where Orlando is located — said the women disguised themselves on Wednesday with bonnets, gloves and glasses.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel that the women altered their birth years on their vaccination registrations to bypass the state system, which prioritizes people age 65 and older. It appeared that the women had gotten the first shot, but it was unclear where.
“Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth,” she told the newspaper.
The women were 35 and 45 years old, officials said in a news release.
Health Department officials asked deputies to issue trespass warnings.
In a video provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy could be heard saying, “You’ve stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you.”
Guido said the warning means they can’t return to the convention center for any reason — including a vaccine, COVID-19 test, convention or show. If they do return, they could face arrest.
Pino said the Health Department’s investigation will try to determine where they were vaccinated earlier and how they managed to get an appointment. He said the department will “try to figure out if there are any holes, any loopholes, in the process that are allowing people to do that.”
2 more Florida men charged in US Capitol insurrection
ST. PETERSBURG — Two more Florida men have been charged by federal authorities for taking part in the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Court records show Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, and Graydon Young, 54, are charged with entering a restricted building or grounds and tampering with or destroying records and documents on Jan. 6.
Hodgkins faces charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and Young is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and destroying, altering or falsifying records in a federal investigation.
A federal criminal complaint says that Hodgkins was identified by a person who knows him from a selfie photograph taken inside the Senate chamber. Hodgkins is pictured with a beard and mustache, long black hair, and a t-shirt with the logo “Trump,” referring to former President Donald Trump.
According to the complaint, Hodgkins spoke with authorities a few weeks after the riot and said this: “According to Hodgkins, he saw other people around him breaking windows, individuals engaged in a knife fight, and other injured individuals, but Hodgkins did not know those individuals or participate in the conduct.”
Court records show Hodgkins was released on $25,000 bail. The case, like all the others, is being prosecuted in Washington, where both men will be transferred.
The complaint against Young was not available via court records on Friday. He has a preliminary and bail hearing set for Monday before a federal magistrate judge in Tampa.
Young’s lawyer declined comment Friday. Hodgkin’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Woman threatened agents probing Capitol riot
MIAMI — A Florida woman was arrested on charges she threatened to kill FBI agents who were investigating a tip that she was at the U.S. Capitol during the January insurrection, federal prosecutors said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Suzanne Kaye, 59, was contacted by the FBI last month but she denied having traveled to Washington. Authorities had received a tip with information Kaye had made Facebook posts saying she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. However, after reviewing her social media accounts, they had not found anything related.
Kaye posted a video on her Facebook page days after the FBI called her, saying she would not speak to the agents without counsel and that she would exercise her Second Amendment rights and shoot them if they went to her house, the criminal complaint says.
Prosecutors say the video was also shared on the social media platforms Instagram and TikTok.
Kaye appeared before a judge in West Palm Beach after her arrest on Wednesday. A bond hearing has been scheduled for next week.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida is prosecuting this case.
Former mayor arrested on child pornography charges
TAMPA — A former mayor of a small Florida city has been arrested on child pornography possession and distribution charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Kevin Hohn, 65, is a former mayor of Brooksville, a city north of Tampa.
Federal agents discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer, including some that appeared to have been secretly taken in his home. The criminal complaint says that investigators identified his address as one that distributed child pornography images and a video.
On Friday, investigators conducted a search warrant in Hohn’s home and found more than 100 images depicting naked prepubescent and teenage girls. Some of these images appeared to have been secretly shot inside his home.
Before he was a city council member and mayor in 2014, Hohn was an Internal Revenue Service agent who investigated money laundering, public corruption and organized crime cases. A recent biography on a local newspaper says he later was a coach for an after-school golf program.
Hohn faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.