Man wanted for child sex assault in Florida nabbed in Conn.
BETHLEHEM, Conn. — Authorities have arrested a man in Connecticut who has been wanted on child sex charges in Florida for 10 years.
U.S. marshals and police from both states arrested 37-year-old Benjamin Quinn on Saturday morning in Bethlehem, northwest of Waterbury.
The marshals service and the Marion County sheriff’s department in Florida developed information last year that helped them track Quinn to a farm where he had been living and working under the name Michael Waters, according to a news release.
Others who worked and lived at the farm weren’t aware of Quinn’s background, according to the marshals service.
Quinn faces two charges of sexual battery on a person under 12 years old and was being held in Connecticut pending extradition to Florida. The marshals service didn’t have a record of an attorney listed for Quinn who could comment on the charges.
Florida insurance costs set to rise due to failed insurers
FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida homeowners are about to pay more in insurance premiums, and they have failed insurance companies to blame.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Sunday that late last month the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association approved a 1.3% assessment on the premium cost of all policies sold in Florida. That not only includes homeowners insurance but aircraft, crops, flood and malpractice insurance policies.
The Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) was created by the state Legislature in 1970 to handle claims of insolvent property and casualty companies. Often-times, when an insurance company fails, another company will take over its policies through the end of their terms. The costs of any claims and litigation filed before the takeover are paid by FIGA.
If the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation approves the assessment later this month, it will raise $190 million to cover of any claims or litigation for Orlando-based St. Johns Insurance Co., which went into receivership late last month. With more than 204,600 policies statewide as recently as 2019, it was one of the 10 largest insurers in Florida.
Tampa-based Slide Insurance Co. has agreed to take over 147,000 of its policies at the same cost and with the same coverage through the end of those policies’ terms.
It will be the second assessment levied by FIGA in less than six months. In October, FIGA levied a .07% assessment to cover the legacy costs of failed insurers Gulfstream Insurance and American Capital Assurance Corp. Insurers were authorized to collect those assessments for policies newly written or renewed in 2022, according to the Sun Sentinel.
Missing Florida woman: Body found in backyard septic tank
JENSEN BEACH — The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with killing her, authorities said Saturday.
Investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida found a body believed to be that of Cynthia Coles, submerged in the septic tank 4 feet underground after hours of excavating her back yard late Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, Keoki Hilo Demich, who was charged with second-degree murder. Cole, 57, had been missing for more than a week.
No further details were provided. Jensen Beach is almost 50 miles north of West Palm Beach.
“There are elements to this case still being investigated,” the post said. “We will update the community with additional information as it becomes available.”
There was no online court record available for Demich, so it was unknown if he had an attorney.
Sergeant pleads guilty to violating rights by sex abuse
MIAMI — A former South Florida police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of depriving women of their civil rights under color of the law by sexually abusing them.
At a plea hearing on Friday, Jesus Manuel Menocal Jr. admitted that he had kissed a woman and caused her to touch him sexually, had a second woman who was in psychiatric crisis perform oral sex on him and coerced a third woman who was walking alone at night into sex, according to federal prosecutors.
The 34-year-old former Hialeah Police Department sergeant faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison when he is sentenced in May.
Menocal admitted that he was on duty and in uniform when the acts took place, abusing his official authority, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami said in a news release.
“We hope that this conviction sends a strong message to survivors of law enforcement sexual misconduct, that their allegations will be investigated and taken seriously,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who leads the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division in Washington.
Shipping between Florida and 3 Asian ports starts in May
JACKSONVILLE — Starting in May, a Singapore-based shipping company will begin carrying cargo between north Florida and four Asian ports, officials said.
The start of service at the Port of Jacksonville by Sea Lead Shipping Pte. Ltd. will likely create between 800 and 1,500 jobs, Jacksonville Port Authority CEO Eric Green said Friday at a news conference.
The three ports in Asia are Nansha, Ningbo and Quingdao in China, as well as Pusan in South Korea.
Jacksonville is one of four East Coast ports that Sea Lead picked for what it calls an “Asia East Coast rotation,” designed to avoid delays that are affecting the shipper’s West Coast port of call in Long Beach, Calif. The others in the rotation, referred to as “AEC,” are in Newark, N.J., Norfolk, Va., and Charleston, S.C.
“Port congestion has been a challenge for everyone recently and the AEC will allow us to service ports that are more efficient for our customers,” Sea Lead Managing Director Cho Kit Wei said in written remarks, according to the Florida Times-Union.