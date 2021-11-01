4 killed, including toddler, in 2-vehicle crash in Panhandle
PANAMA CITY — A car driving in the wrong direction in the Florida Panhandle hit another vehicle, causing it to go up in flames and killing four people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Among the people who died in the crash late Friday in Bay County was a 2-year-old boy, according a report from the highway patrol.
The sedan, whose driver was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, was traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 231 when it collided with the second car. The impact ignited a fire which engulfed the second sedan.
Also killed in the crash were the driver and two passengers in the car that caught fire, the FHP report said.
Two passengers from the first car were taken to a hospital with conditions ranging from critical to serious.
2 of Florida’s largest school districts ease up on masks
ORLANDO — Two of Florida’s largest school districts are easing up on their masks requirement this week.
Starting Monday, Orange County students can stop wearing face masks if their parents provide a note opting them out. In Broward County, high school students can choose to wear a mask starting Monday, and it’s strongly encouraged, but it will still be mandatory for middle and elementary school students.
Orange County Public Schools’ 60-day mask mandate expired Saturday. Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said it would not be extended in part because of the “significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County.”
The district’s employees, parents and visitors must still wear face masks in schools, Jenkins said, a mandate likely to remain in place until Dec. 3, though that could change based on COVID-19 data, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
In Broward County, board members said mask mandates and current quarantine policies should stay in place for the lower grades until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available for children ages 5 through 11. The vaccine already is available to children 12 years and older.
“I don’t think it’s a very fair situation to put our young ones and their families at risk,” said Nora Rupert, according to the Miami Herald.
Eight school districts have defied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order that only parents should decide if their children wear masks, not school district officials.
The state has levied fines against Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts equivalent to the annual salaries of the school board members who voted for mask mandates.
In response, the Biden administration has sent $420,957 to Broward County Public Schools and $148,000 to Alachua County Public Schools to offset the fines.
Florida teacher charged with abuse days after school honor
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida educator was arrested on a charge of child abuse against a student just two days after being named a Teacher of the Year at the school.
Caroline “Melanie” Lee, 60, is facing a charge of felony child abuse following her arrest Friday, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jail inmate records.
Lee was arrested after calling a student into her classroom to speak privately and allegedly striking the female student on the face, according to The Florida Times-Union, citing a Duval Schools Police report.
The confrontation was instigated by an Instagram post by Duval County Public Schools on Wednesday of Lee being named Teacher of the Year at Darnell-Cookman Middle/High, according to the police report.
Several comments on the post questioned the win, and on Friday, Lee asked to speak to one of the students who made the comments. When the student got to Lee’s classroom, the student said, Lee reached across the table and struck her several times, causing her nose to bleed, according to the police report.
Lee denied physically harming the student, telling a police officer that she only wanted to talk to the student whose Instagram message she perceived as “a threat to kill her.” But, she added, she was “not afraid” and “did not feel the need” to report the message to staff.
School surveillance video showed Lee “walking at an aggressive pace” to her classroom before the incident and the student, about four minutes later, leaving the classroom holding her face and walking with a “low demeanor” to a guidance counselor’s office, where she reported the incident, the responding officer said in the report.
There were no court records filed online yet with the Duval County Clerk of Court, so it was unknown if Lee had an attorney.
Duval Schools Superintendent Diana Greene said in a statement that the allegation was “beyond disturbing” and that schools officials will cooperate with all investigations.
“What is alleged should never occur — ever — especially in a school setting,” Greene said. “I have no tolerance for adults who harm children, especially adults in a position of trust.”
SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves
CAPE CANAVERAL — SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away.
Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. But while the forecast at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was near perfect, a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast. The safety violation prompted managers on Saturday to move the launch.
For crew launches, SpaceX requires good weather all the way up the Eastern Seaboard and across the North Atlantic to Ireland, in case something goes wrong and the capsule has to make an emergency splashdown.
Calmer conditions are expected Wednesday. The one German and three U.S. astronauts will remain at Kennedy until then.
This will be SpaceX’s fourth astronaut flight for NASA in 1 1/2 years and the company’s fifth passenger flight overall. Last month, SpaceX launched its first private flight, sending a billionaire and his three guests into orbit.