Deputies say man killed by man from dating app date
DELAND, Fla. — A Florida man who had gone missing was killed by a man he met on a dating app, authorities said Sunday.
Michael Harris, 20, was arrested Saturday for the death of 63-year-old Bobby Scott, whose husband reported him missing after he didn't come home last week, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Scott met Harris via a dating app and agreed to meet up with him in person last week. No one has heard from Scott since, and there was no evidence of any financial activity from him, sheriff's detectives said.
Deputies found Scott's vehicle in Harris' possession in Deland, Florida and Harris, told detectives that Scott had lent it to him. Harris also told detectives he hadn't seen Scott since then, detectives said.
Scott's body hasn't been found.
Harris is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. An online court docket showed no attorney information for Harris.
South Florida beer bandit arrested after latest booze pinch
FORT LAUDERDALE — A man who authorities described as a beer bandit for his role in seven thefts of booze at South Florida stores has been arrested.
Damian St. Aubyn Fuller, 43, was arrested Wednesday after deputies spotted him carrying cases of beer outside a Tamarac, Florida drugstore, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
His car matched a description of a car seen at the scenes of several other beer thefts around Broward County, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
After he was taken into custody, Fuller admitted to stealing beer at seven stores since October, investigators with the sheriff's office said.
Fuller faces 11 charges including petit theft and cocaine possession. An online court docket showed no attorney listed for him.
Florida air traffic tower closes after worker gets virus
ST. PETERSBURG — The air traffic control tower of a Florida airport has been closed after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The Federal Aviation Administration posted on its website that the air traffic control tower at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was closed after the worker was found to be positive for the virus on Wednesday.
The FAA said the air traffic control tower at nearby Tampa International Airport will handle the other airport's air space until the tower reopens at the end of the month.
The FAA didn't say how many other workers were exposed to the infected employee.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport had almost 1.4 million passengers last year, a nearly 40% decrease from the previous year due to the pandemic.