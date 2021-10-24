Police: Gunman killed, 2 officers wounded in shootout
DORAL — Two Florida police officers were wounded Friday morning during a shootout before returning fire and killing the gunman, officials said.
Both Doral police officers were expected to survive, police spokesman Rey Valdes said.
The officers were responding to some dispute between drivers, where one car was chasing the other, officials said. The man being chased was attempting to reach the nearby Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters, which is located along a busy street in Doral.
The chaser lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree, police said. He then exited his vehicle and immediately opened fire on the officers.
One officer was injured in the face by shrapnel or broken glass, and the other was shot in the chest, arm and leg, officials said. The second officer was taken to a Miami trauma center.
Also wounded in the shooting was a man riding in panel truck that had no apparent connection to confrontation. Officials didn’t immediately know whether that man was hit in the leg by the officers or the gunman.
Officials didn’t immediately identify the names or races of the officers or dead man.
State law enforcement officials will investigate the shooting.
Police arrest boy after girl dies with gunshot wound
TAMPA — A 15-year-old boy is facing manslaughter charges for being suspected of shooting a 15-year-old girl, who later died of complications.
The Tampa Bay Times reports police first found the girl with a gunshot wound and she told officers her friend had shot her and run away.
The girl was taken to the hospital and the boy later turned himself in and was detained on an aggravated battery charge as well as for being a minor in possession of a gun and improperly exhibiting the weapon, Tampa police said.
The girl had been discharged from the hospital after the Oct. 15 shooting, but later returned with complications and died Monday, at which point the boy was charged with manslaughter. He has not been charged as an adult.
The shooting follows another case in the same city where authorities say a 18-year-old woman was shot dead by a 16-year-old boy. Earlier this month, he was charged with manslaughter with a weapon and tampering with evidence. In that case, state attorneys are prosecuting him as an adult.
Orlando fire chief resigns citing North Carolina charges
ORLANDO — The Orlando fire chief has resigned his post citing a legal case where he is accused of punching two people inside a North Carolina restaurant.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Fire Department Chief Benjamin Barksdale sent an email to the city’s chief administrative officer saying his decision was for the “best interest” of the city. He resigned Friday.
Barksdale is accused of punching a 55-year-old man and his daughter after going inside a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, seemingly drunk in late July. Authorities say he demanded to use the bathroom when the business was closed. Barksdale turned himself in after warrants were issued for two misdemeanor assault charges.
Rod Stewart’s plea deal on battery charge falls through
WEST PALM BEACH — A plea deal between British rock icon Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors fell through Friday, meaning he and his adult son are again scheduled to stand trial on charges they battered a security guard during a New Year’s Eve bash nearly two years ago.
Neither Rod Stewart nor his son, Sean, were present when Judge August Bonavita announced that a hearing in which a deal was expected to be finalized had been canceled. The pair are now scheduled to stand trial on misdemeanor battery charges on Jan. 25.
This is at least the second time a deal has fallen through in the case, which has also been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Stewarts face a maximum penalty of a year in jail, although such a lengthy term would be unlikely.