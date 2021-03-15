Car crash sparks fire that burns nearby home to ground
DOVER — The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash of a car by a driver with a suspended license sparked a fire that destroyed a home over the weekend.
The car was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 in Hillsborough County, east of Tampa, when the driver lost control and crossed into westbound traffic on Saturday. The car then collided with a tree, hit a wooden utility pole and overturned in a ditch, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
After being hit, the utility pole fell over, pulling power wires from a nearby house that was unoccupied. The sparking wires ignited the house, which burned down. A nearby pickup truck also was damaged, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 31-year-old driver, who had serious injuries, was cited for careless driver and driving while his license was suspended. His passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the report.
15-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting Florida man
BRADENTON — Police in Florida say a teenage boy has been arrested for the drive-by shooting of a 20-year-old man.
The 15-year-old teen was arrested Thursday night and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
The teen shot and killed Antonio Aguirre, according to the police department.
Family members told the Bradenton Herald that Aguirre was walking with other relatives late Thursday in their neighborhood when a vehicle passed by and two or three shots were fired from the vehicle.
Aguirre’s sister told the the newspaper that her brother was “full of life” and loved soccer and his family.