Officer kills gunman who had just shot woman
LAKELAND — A Florida police officer fatally shot a man Sunday seconds after the man had shot a woman, leaving her gravely injured, authorities said.
Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia said his three of his officers went to a condominium complex about 6:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a domestic argument.
When the officers arrived, they found the man and woman in the parking lot. The man shot the woman and an officer then fatally shot the gunman, Garcia said.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was in grave condition, Garcia said. The woman’s young adult daughter witnessed the shooting, he said.
Garcia said the man and woman had a relationship, but it was unclear if he lived at the condo with her.
Further details were not immediately released, including the names of the gunman, woman or officer.
Vaccine site overrun after false rumors said all could come
FLORIDA CITY — A Florida vaccination site had so few eligible takers Saturday that is started inoculating any adult who wanted a shot rather than let the vaccine on hand go to waste.
Word spread and on Sunday the Florida City site was overwhelmed, particularly after local state Sen. Annette Taddeo incorrectly tweeted that the federally run site would again take all comers. The Democrat, who was the party’s lieutenant governor candidate in 2014, later deleted that tweet and corrected herself.
Police had to calm the crowd Sunday when the site again enforced the state’s eligibility rules: 65 and older; frontline medical workers and police officers, teachers and firefighters over 50; and younger people with a physician’s note saying they would be endangered if they caught the virus.
According to the Miami Herald, a Florida City police officer through a megaphone told 200 people waiting in line, “If you do not meet the criteria, you will not be vaccinated today.” Vaccines must be refrigerated at extremely cold temperatures and used that day once they are removed.
The site, run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, administers 500 doses per day. It had enforced Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rules Saturday morning, but when it became clear not enough eligible people would arrive, the workers invited anyone in for a shot. That is not unusual — many drugstores, for example, will inject anyone in the store at closing time if they have leftover vaccines that would spoil otherwise.
Social media spread the news Saturday and people came from miles to the small town on the Florida peninsula’s southern tip to get their shots.
Child protective employee charged with assaulting teen
DADE CITY — An employee of Florida’s child protection agency and her husband have been arrested on charges they sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
Department of Children and Families administrative assistant Sarah Adams 34, and Thomas Adams, 33, are charged with sexual battery on a child and other crimes, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Sarah Adams is also charged with failing to report the abuse of a child, something she would be required to do as an agency employee.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Adams began showing the girl pornography in February 2019 and forced her to perform sexual acts on him over her objections. “To show appreciation,” he would give the girl a marijuana vape pen to smoke.
Investigators say Sarah Adams knew about the assaults and in November 2019 began participating in them.
Reports do not indicate when the assaults were reported, but investigators arranged for the girl to talk to Thomas Adams in a recorded phone call where they say he admitted to the assaults and apologized. The couple was arrested Tuesday.
DCF has not issued a statement about Sarah Adams or her employment status.
She was being held Saturday on $370,000 bail, her husband on $200,000. Jail records do not show if either has an attorney.
Florida man charged in Boston-area summer camp scheme
BOSTON — A Florida man was charged Friday with stealing tuition and deposit payments from hundreds of families who planned to send their children to sports camps in the Boston area in the summer of 2019, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said.
Mehdi Belhassan, 52, of Tampa, is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Florida on Friday. No defense attorney was listed in online court records.
Belhassan in the fall of 2018 claimed to have a venue in the Boston area for his annual MB Sports Camps, prosecutors said.
Based on this information, he collected tens of thousands of dollars in payments from at least 367 families across the nation, as well as advance payments from an online payment company and a commercial lender, prosecutors said.
He used the money on personal expenses, including vacations, trips to casinos and adult entertainment, federal authorities said.
He also used a fraudulent contract with one college and forged a college administrator’s signature, authorities said.
If convicted he faces more than 20 years in prison.
Two killed in crash on I-95 exit ramp in South Florida
HOLLYWOOD — Two people died and two others were injured in a crash on an Interstate 95 exit ramp in South Florida early Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The driver of a car that had exited the interstate lost control while approaching an intersection at the end of the ramp, troopers said. The car hit another car that was driving near the intersection.
The second car rolled under the I-95 overpass before coming to a stop, the crash report said. The driver and passenger in that car were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
News outlets reported that the driver and passenger in the car that lost control on the ramp remained in critical condition in the hospital on Friday.
The agency is investigating the crash. The names of the victims were not released.