Suspect reports shots fired after robbing, stabbing man
BOYNTON BEACH — A suspect called police officers to report that a man he had robbed and stabbed was shooting at him as he got away, according to authorities in Florida.
Boynton Beach police officers said Victor Morel called them Saturday night to report that someone had shot at him twice.
According to the police, Morel, 33, had met the man through a gay social app, Grindr, and knew from others that the unidentified man dealt drugs. Morel told officers that he went to the man’s apartment intending to “make some money off of him.”
Television station WPTV reports that the men got into an argument at the apartment and Morel struck the man in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Morel then grabbed a briefcase filled with methamphetamine and struck the victim again before running out the front door, according to the police report.
The victim grabbed a knife and chased after Morel. Outside the apartment, Morel struck the victim with a bag of drugs and a gun fell out. The man dropped the knife and fell to the ground. Morel grabbed the knife and stabbed the man who had grabbed the gun, according to the police report.
The man fired two shots as Morel drove away, hitting the windshield and driver’s side window, according to the police report.
Morel was charged with robbery and aggravated battery. Jail records showed he remained in custody on Sunday.
Lawsuit claims Florida hotels didn’t stop sex trafficking
NAPLES — Two Florida women who were victims of sex trafficking have sued almost two dozen hotels where they were forced to have sex, claiming the businesses did nothing to stop the illegal activity.
At the hotels around the affluent Naples area, women wandered the hotel hallways strung out on drugs and wearing little clothing, according to the lawsuit by the women who are only using their initials in the complaint.
The Naples Daily News reports that men cycled in and out of the women’s hotel rooms, and when housekeepers cleaned the rooms they often found drug and sex paraphernalia.
The lawsuit seeks $100 million, and it was filed at the end of last year in state court in southwest Florida. It claims management at the 22 hotels did nothing to stop the trafficking in 2015 and 2016. Lawyers for the women said they delayed filing the lawsuit until last year’s resolution of a criminal case that resulted in the convictions of two men on trafficking and prostitution charges.
“What surprised me about this case was how big it was and how open it was in a community like ours,” said Yale Freeman, a lawyer representing the women. “These hotels permitted open sex trafficking to occur at each of their locations.”
The hotels’ owners told the newspaper that they never saw anything suspicious, and one owner called the lawsuit “a legal scam.”
City moves to change code for emotional support chickens
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH — The City of St. Augustine Beach is looking to amend its code to allow for emotional support animal requests, allowing the family of a 9-year-old boy with disabilities to keep his eight chickens at their residence.
The need arose after Jennifer Wildasin requested a variance hearing in front of the Planning and Zoning Board to allow her to keep chickens for her son, who has a traumatic brain injury. City code prohibits the keeping of bees, insects, reptiles, pigs, horses, cattle, goats, hogs or poultry.
At the PZB meeting in November, the board discussed how a variance was not the appropriate route to allow for the exception to city code. The board voted unanimously to deny the variance but approve the request, allowing Wildasin to keep the chickens.
But a neighbor of the family appealed the board’s decision, bringing the case in front of the City Commission on Monday. She argued that the application was flawed and that it would set a precedent that would allow other families to keep chickens on their property.
City Attorney Jim Wilson said essentially they would have to grant the appeal because the PZB didn’t have the authority to grant such a request.
“This appears to be a situation of good intentions gone bad in a way,” Wilson told commissioners. “It wouldn’t have been appropriate to apply for a variance to begin with. It goes well beyond their jurisdiction as a planning and zoning board.”
During public comment, several people came up to speak in favor of the family keeping the chickens, including PZB member Kevin Kincaid.
Neighbors try to stop dog mauling with sticks, gutter, chair
SPRING HILL — Neighbors used sticks, pieces of a gutter and a lawn chair in an attempt to stop a pack of dogs from mauling a Florida woman, who was critically injured in the attack that lasted at least five minutes, authorities said.
Friday’s attack only stopped when firefighters arrived at the home in Spring Hill and used their equipment to disperse the dogs, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The woman, who wasn’t identified, was in critical condition at a hospital. Two neighbors who tried to intervene and were bit by the dogs also were taken for treatment at a hospital. Three other neighbors refused medical treatment for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
“What I saw I’ll never be able to unsee,” neighbor Kathy Gillespie told WTSP-TV.
The woman was in her backyard with her small dog when four or five dogs in a neighboring house saw them through a sliding glass door that wasn’t properly closed, authorities said. The neighbor’s dogs then escaped from the house and attacked them, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Animal control officers removed seven dogs from the neighbor’s house, even though no more than five of them were involved in the attack, the sheriff’s office said.
Spring Hill is about 40 miles north of Tampa.
5-year-old boy, man, 9 dogs killed in Florida house fire
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — A house fire that broke out in west-central Florida overnight killed a 62-year-old man, a 5-year-old boy and and nine dogs, authorities said Saturday.
A 3-year-old girl rescued from the home in San Antonio, Florida late Friday was in critical condition, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.
The dogs killed in the fire included an adult male and eight puppies. Two other dogs were being cared for by Pasco County Animal Control, fire rescue officials said.
Fire officials said the cause of the blaze was still being evaluated.