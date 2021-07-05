Officer burned trying to rescue woman from burning car
JACKSONVILLE — A police officer was burned on his head and hands while trying to save a woman in a burning car following a crash early Sunday in Jacksonville, officials said.
The woman later died at the scene of the crash, WJXT reported.
The driver of the speeding BMW lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and hit a van around 2 a.m., Lt. Rich Buoye told the television station.
The BMW caught fire and the woman couldn’t get out of the burning vehicle, he said.
The officer was treated for burns at the scene, Buoye said.
“I can only imagine how this officer feels trying to get this woman out of the car, unable to. Getting burned himself and watching this woman perish in front of him. It’s terrible,” Buoye said.
The other three people in the BMW were treated at a hospital. The man in the van was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the TV station reported.
The names of the woman, the officer, or the other people who were injured, have not been released.
Sheriff: 5-year-old child drowns in residential Florida pool
POMPANO BEACH — A 5-year-old Florida child who had been reported missing drowned in a residential pool, authorities said.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a call was received about 8 a.m. Saturday about a young boy missing in Pompano Beach.
Shortly after that, callers to the sheriff’s office reported that a child had drowned in a pool in the same neighborhood.
The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the boy’s death.
Damage forces evacuation of Miami Beach apartment building
MIAMI BEACH — A three-story apartment building in South Florida was evacuated after an inspector discovered structural damage in a vacant unit.
Fire officials in Miami Beach were called to the residential building Saturday evening, spokesperson Melissa Berthier said in an email. A city building inspector found a flooring system failure and “excessive deflection” on an exterior wall.
The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, Berthier said.
The building contains 24 units, and 11 units were unoccupied. Only one person needed assistance with finding somewhere else to stay.
The evacuation comes as several residential buildings were being evaluated in response to partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside that has killed at least 24 people, with 121 people still unaccounted for.
On Friday in North Miami Beach, residents were forced out of the 156-unit Crestview Towers after it was deemed structurally and electrically unsafe.
And a condo building with 72 units in Kissimmee was reported to county officials Tuesday after contractors said there were “significant” structural issues. Some residents chose a 14-day stay in hotels paid for by the county, while others appeared to remain in their homes despite the warning, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
.