Cat reunited with owner 2 years after hurricane
TAMPA — A cat that went missing two years ago in Florida during Hurricane Irma has been reunited with the pet’s owner.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late last week that the cat showed up at one of its offices in the Tampa area and deputies were hoping to find the owner.
“The cat seems very domesticated, and may be from a house or apartment nearby,” deputies posted.
The sheriff’s office provided an update on Friday, saying that the owner had been traced via microchip after deputies took the cat to a local veterinarian. The sheriff’s office didn’t identify Eva’s owner but said the cat disappeared during the 2017 hurricane whose path cut through the middle of Florida.
“Tonight, the owner was reunited with Eva,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “Eva is now living in luxury. MEOW, that is a great story!”
Heirs sue Miami to get back theater grandfather donated
MIAMI — The heirs of a philanthropist who donated a historic theater to the city of Miami want it back.
A dissolved nonprofit controlled by the heirs of Maurice Gusman sued the city last month in an effort to take control of the Olympia Theater on Flagler Street and restore it to its former glory. They claim city officials have squandered the theater built in 1926 and violated the terms of an agreement with their grandfather.
Gusman donated the theater to the city in 1975. It is one of the oldest theaters in Miami and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
Gusman’s agreement with the city required the Miami Parking Authority to manage the property. When the parking authority gave up management of the theater, the city violated the deed and gave up its right to maintain ownership, according to the lawsuit by the nonprofit.
Tim Barket, an attorney for the family, told the Miami Herald that Gusman deeded the theater to the parking authority because he distrusted politicians and believed the agency was independent of the city.
The impetus of the lawsuit came after a grandson saw an order posted on the theater by city code enforcement to repair or demolish the building.
That was the “last straw” for the family, Barket said.
The city of Miami has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the dissolved nonprofit belonging to the Gusman heirs doesn’t have legal standing to bring the lawsuit and that any claim of a breach in the deed is past the statute of limitations.
The city had been negotiating with Miami Dade College to take over management of the theater, but those talks fizzled.
Suspect’s live Instagram feed leads to his arrest in Florida
DELAND — Deputies in Florida arrested a man wanted for grand auto theft after confirming he was inside a home by watching the suspect live on Instagram, authorities said Saturday.
A deputy verified they were at the correct house Thursday night by shining a flashlight in the window and seeing the light in the background of the video that Kevin Gaines was streaming live, according to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Gaines, 20, surrendered after deputies and DeLand police officers surrounded the house, the sheriff’s office said.
Gaines was facing charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, along with warrants for auto theft, criminal mischief and not possessing a valid driver’s license, among other charges.
Online records showed no attorney listed for Gaines. Jail records show he was in custody on Saturday.