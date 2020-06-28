State revenues plummet after the coronavirus shutdown
TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s economy is taking a hit because of the coronavirus, according to a revenue report released by the state Senate president on Friday.
Republican Senate President Bill Galvano sent a memo to senators saying the state’s revenue in the month of April was down about $780 million from what was originally predicted. That includes sales taxes that were about $695 million below predictions.
The Legislature approved a $93 billion budget in March, just as the state was shutting down due to the pandemic. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has until Tuesday to sign the budget for the fiscal year that begins Wednesday, and it’s expected he’s going to heavily use his power to veto individual items in the spending plan.
Still, Galvano expressed some optimism, saying that before the state shut down, revenues were higher than expected, the state has received a substantial amount of federal aid, and the emergency reserves are plentiful, which allowed the state to maintain its current budget.
“Together these factors created a substantial buffer and eliminated the need for us to make immediate cuts to the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget, giving us time to understand the economic impacts of the pandemic, and, in my view, now provide us with a certain level of cautious optimism as we head into the new fiscal year,” Galvano wrote.
Health officials report 10 West Nile virus cases in Miami
MIAMI — As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Miami-Dade County, health officials are also warning residents of a mosquito-borne infection.
Late Thursday, health officials announced 10 more cases of West Nile virus have been detected in Miami-Dade County, bringing the total to 14 cases, the Miami Herald reported.
The local health department has placed Miami-Dade County under a mosquito-borne illness alert. Officials are asking residents to remove any items on their property where water can accumulate because they can develop into mosquito breeding grounds. This includes garbage cans, gutters, buckets, pools, coolers, birdbaths and pet water bowls.
The new cases were all contracted through local transmission, health officials said. The county reported the first two cases in May, followed by two more on June 11.
West Nile is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the United States, health officials said. There are no vaccines or medications to treat it.
Anyone with mild symptoms typically recovers in about a week. Symptoms include fever, headaches, pain and fatigue, officials said. Fewer than 1% of people develop a serious or fatal illness. Health officials said many who are infected by the virus don’t feel sick.
Restaurant fined $314K+ for stealing tips, wages
DAVIE — Federal officials say a Florida restaurant chain with six locations has been fined more than $314,500 for taking employee tips and wages.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Friday that the Vietnamese chain Pho 79 “illegally diverted” federal overtime pay and tips for 65 employees. The South Florida SunSentinel reports that, on average, the fine would come out to about $4,800 per employee.
The Labor Department found that Pho 79 had a number of violations, including forcing some employees to work virtually unlimited hours, taking all tips from workers and did not keep a record of employee hours worked.
Pho 79 employees contacted Friday did not comment on the violations. A Labor Department spokesman said the restaurant agreed to comply with the applicable laws in the future.