Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family
SURFSIDE — Binx the cat, who had lived on the ninth floor of the South Florida condo building that collapsed last month, has been found safe and returned to its family, officials said Friday.
Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Campus, posted on Facebook that a black cat resembling Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building Thursday night and brought to the group’s nearby facility in Miami Beach. A former Champlain Towers South resident visited The Kitty Campus on Friday and confirmed that the feline was hers, Vlasek said.
“We are so grateful to be able to help in any small way,” Vlasek wrote.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference Friday evening that Binx was recognized by a volunteer who had been feeding cats near the collapsed building.
“I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a grieving family today and could provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” Levine Cava said.
The mayor said animal control workers are continuing to place live traps in the area in hopes of recovering pets that might have escaped the deadly collapse.
The 12-story building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Officials have confirmed 79 people killed, with 61 still unaccounted for.
Florida high school shooting defendant wants hearings closed
FORT LAUDERDALE — Attorneys for the man accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018 want a judge to close all future hearings to the media and the public to ensure a fair trial.
A motion filed Thursday by lawyers for Nikolas Cruz says news coverage of pretrial hearings could instill bias among prospective jurors in the death penalty case. For example, they say, the hearings could discuss evidence later found inadmissible at Cruz’s trial.
Hearings for Cruz, 22, have drawn extensive news coverage since his arrest in the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In addition to the 17 fatal shootings of students and staff, 17 other people were wounded.
“Closure is necessary to prevent a serious and imminent threat to the administration of justice,” wrote Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes and other defense lawyers in a motion.
“Public disclosure of inadmissible evidence is detrimental to the truth-seeking function of a criminal trial,” they added.
The Broward state attorney’s office will oppose the defense effort to close the pretrial hearings. spokeswoman Paula McMahon said in an email Friday. She said prosecutors will respond in their own court filing.
The next status hearing is set for Tuesday. Cruz has pleaded not guilty, but his lawyers say he would change his plea to guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.
Prosecutors have rejected that offer.
No trial date has been set.
2nd delay in GOP Congress candidate’s murder plot case
ST. PETERSBURG — A Florida judge agreed Friday to delay a case in which a Republican congressional candidate claims a GOP rival stalked her and discussed a plot to have her killed.
Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar rescheduled the case of candidate Anna Paulina Luna for Sept. 14. Luna is seeking the District 13 congressional seat being vacated by Democrat Charlie Crist, who is running for governor. The district covers Pinellas County, including St. Petersburg.
Luna and GOP activist Erin Olszewski are seeking a permanent restraining order barring William Braddock from having any contact with them. Braddock is another GOP congressional candidate who allegedly indicated in text messages and a recorded call that he wanted Luna dead.
“I do not feel safe and I am currently in fear for my life from Mr. Braddock,” Luna said in her petition.
Braddock has previously denied the accusations and has not been charged with a crime. He did not speak during Friday’s brief video conference hearing. Loar, however, reminded Braddock that a temporary restraining order prohibiting contact with Luna and Olszewski remains in effect.
“This will be the final continuance on Mr. Braddock’s behalf,” Loar said.
In 2020, Luna lost by about 24,600 votes to the far better-known Crist in the District 13 congressional race in Pinellas County. Crist previously was Florida governor as a Republican and has held or run for several other elected posts.
Other candidates seeking the congressional seat so far are Democratic state legislators Ben Diamond and Michele Raynor.
Ex-teacher banned from teaching due to inappropriate actions
FORT LAUDERDALE — A teacher who resigned after high school students accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior will no longer be allowed to teach in Florida.
Daniel Buck, 38, taught technology at Western High School in Davie before resigning during school district and police investigations in 2018, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
He was accused of telling students, “Your legs are thick in all the right places” and “You know, I’ve always liked the idea of a taboo student-teacher relationship,” the newspaper reported.
Buck’s educator’s license expired in December, and the state Education Practices Commission decided last month to permanently ban him from renewing it or reapplying.
Buck didn’t respond to the newspaper’s attempts to reach him.
The school district learned of the allegations in October 2017 after a former student told another Western High teacher about Buck’s comments to her the year before when she was a senior. The case was turned over to Davie police.
She told police that Buck seemed laid-back and fun at the beginning of that year, and told dirty jokes to “get students to feel comfortable talking to him and sharing any issues they had,” according to a police report.
But after a breakup, when she was feeling insecure, she told investigators that Buck started flirting with her and making sexually inappropriate comments.
Davie police talked to another student who told them that during 2015-16 school year, when she was about 15, the teacher made inappropriate comments to her, their relationship escalated, and they had sex in a classroom closet, the newspaper reported. Buck denied those claims, according to reports from Davie police and the state attorney’s office.
Investigators concluded that Buck made inappropriate comments, but they didn’t have enough evidence to prove he committed sexual abuse, so he wasn’t charged.
Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review, prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building, found that safety concerns exist within the courthouse, officials said.
A joint statement from multiple leaders released late Friday said an engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to staff at the courthouse. The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home.
The statement said workers only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Court operations will go back to a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed. People with upcoming court proceedings scheduled to take place in person will be receiving a new notice with instructions, the statement said.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Circuit Court Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie and Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin released the statement.
Specific details about what repairs are needed were not disclosed. The courthouse was built in 1928 and added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1989, news outlets reported. The building has 28 floors.