Florida soldier charged with murder
HONOLULU — A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead at Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks.
Army Spc. Raul Hernandez Perez of Florida was charged in the killing of 25-year-old Selena Roth. Roth was found dead in a trash can on Jan. 13 after concerned family members requested a welfare check, Hawaii News Now reported.
Roth and Hernandez Perez had filed for divorce in October.
“Our brigade and the Army community are heartbroken by Selena’s death,” said Col. Theodore Travis in a statement. “We have extended our condolences to Selena’s family, friends and loved ones.”
A trial date has not yet been set, the Army said.
Hernandez Perez did not respond to a request for comment by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday.
Officer struck by car while investigating fatal hit and run
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida police officer was in critical condition after being struck by a car Saturday while investigating a fatal hit and run.
The Florida Times-Union reports the officer was standing outside a marked patrol car as the officer tried to block traffic during the investigation into a pedestrian who was struck and killed. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was lying in the middle of the street.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s didn’t release the officer’s name or information about the driver who hit the officer.
Florida man charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol siege
PENSACOLA — A Florida Panhandle man was arrested Friday morning in connection to the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, officials said.
Tristan Chandler Stevens, 25, of Pensacola, faces charges of forcibly assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.
A mob objecting to the election victory of Democratic President Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. Most of the attackers had come from a “Stop the Steal” rally led by then-President Donald Trump. Five people died in the violence.
At least a dozen other people from Florida have been charged in the Capitol takeover, according to the Justice Department.
Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Stevens.
Man charged with flying drone near Super Bowl location
TAMPA — A Florida man faces up to a year in federal prison for flying a drone near the location of the upcoming Super Bowl, officials said.
Henry Alejandro Jimenez, 33, of Orlando, was charged Wednesday with violating national defense airspace, according to a criminal complaint.
As part of the security plan for Super Bowl LV, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction Wednesday covering an area around Tampa. That’s where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to play in the championship game Sunday night.
According to the complaint, FBI agents saw a drone flying Wednesday in downtown Tampa, several miles from the stadium, and then located Jimenez, the drone’s operator. Jimenez told agents that he is an FAA-licensed drone pilot and he was aware of the temporary flight restriction, prosecutors said.
A review of the drone’s flight path showed it had traveled over a park that was hosting public events related to the Super Bowl. Investigators said Jimenez also operated his drone without maintaining uninterrupted visual contact, as required by FAA regulations.
Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Jimenez.
Boy charged with making school shooting threats
BUNNELL — A 12-year-old Florida boy has been arrested for threatening a school shooting, authorities said.
The boy was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with false report concerning the use of firearms, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office news release. This is the third such threat in as many weeks in the county, officials said.
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the news release that his office investigates every threat and will make arrests if there is probable cause.
“Parents — it is time to talk to your children and remind them that their words matter,” Staly said. “Please be the Sheriff in your home so we don’t have to be.”
A witness notified authorities that the boy told multiple students at Bunnell Elementary School not to come to school the next day because he was “shooting up the school.” When investigators contacted the boy and his parents, he claimed it was a joke and appeared “remorseful and apologetic,” authorities said. After being booked, the boy was released into the custody of his parents.
A previous case involved an 11-year-old who was accused of threatening to use a gun and mace against his classmates and blow up the school. Officers found a can of mace and a pocketknife in the boy’s backpack. Before that, an 18-year-old recorded a song threatening to kill a school administrator after he had been suspended for a dress code violation and using offensive language.