Severe storm damages buildings in Florida Panhandle
PANAMA CITY — A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, destroying buildings in the Florida Panhandle and dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city.
In Panama City Beach, Florida, a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post . A resident’s photo posted by The Panama City News Herald shows the store’s roof and walls ripped away, but its counters, shelves and the merchandise they held appear untouched. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The town is in Bay County, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
“Many people were saying, ‘Hey, we know what to do. Sadly, we’ve been through it before’ and they pulled together as a community,” Panama City Mayor Mark Sheldon told the News Herald. “We were seeing neighbors come out and helping other neighbors and that’s what Panama City Beach is all about.”
In Pensacola, Florida, the roof of a downtown brewery was ripped off by the storm, local news reports show. The National Weather Service has not confirmed if that was caused by a tornado, but reported winds of up to 60 mph. The Pensacola News Journal reports that about 5 inches of rain fell.
“We are still learning about what exactly the damage is and what is going on,” Veronique Zayas, co-owner of Emerald Republic Brewing, told the paper. “But we know that the roof is a total loss. There is water damage throughout, and a lot of equipment has been damaged.”
She said it was fortunate no one was hurt.
“The brewers are normally here at 5 or 6 in the morning to start their brewing,” she said. “Luckily, no one was here.”
Images shared by news outlets showed car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.
Some flooding was reported. Several thousand customers lost power overnight, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.
Boy accused of making bomb threat at South Florida school
FORT LAUDERDALE — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after making a bomb threat at his South Florida school, sheriff’s officials said.
The student was arrested Thursday after detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified him as the person who sent an email threat to Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac in Tamarac, the agency said. The email warned that a bomb was at the school and would blow up in 10 minutes, officials said.
Deputies responded to the school, which was evacuated after the threat was received, sheriff’s officials said. A bomb squad didn’t find any devices on the campus near Fort Lauderdale.
The sheriff’s office said the boy admitted to sending the threat. He was charged with making a threat to bomb/false report bomb explosive weapon. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Florida Senate committee advances ‘anti-riot’ measure
TALLAHASSEE — Legislation that would increase penalties against violent protestors narrowly cleared a Florida Senate committee on Friday — after hours of passionate debate with deep racial overtones — and is another step closer to reaching the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Republican governor has made passage of the bill a key legislative priority, launching his push last fall after months of turmoil across the country over the killing of Black people by police. DeSantis has argued that the state’s laws need to be strengthened to preserve law and order — and to deter violent protestors from destroying property.
The House has already approved the measure, and its fate in the Senate was unclear when the Criminal Justice Committee declined to hear the bill.
In an anomaly, the committee’s chair, Sen. Jason Pizzo, is a Democrat and he opposed the bill.
For it to move, the bill was shuffled over to the Senate Appropriations Committee, which usually focuses on budgets and money matters.
“A yes vote on this bill, I will tell you squarely, puts you on the wrong side of history,” said Pizzo, also a member of the Appropriations Committee.
The 20-member committee — 12 Republicans and eight Democrats — voted 11-9 to advance the bill to the full Senate. One Republican voted with Democrats in opposing the bill. Democrats were a vote shy of a tie vote, which would have killed the measure.
The bill would increase penalties for crimes committed during a violent protest, and it would create new felonies for organizing or taking part in demonstrations that turn violent.