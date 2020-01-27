Deputy shoots dog after it attacks police horse at parade
TAMPA — A Florida deputy fatally shot a dog after it attacked a police horse following the Gasparilla parade on Saturday.
The pit bull broke free from a gate it had been tied to and charged at the horses three times, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s authorities. The area was crowded for Tampa’s annual pirate celebration and several officers were patrolling the parade on mounted horses.
A deputy tried to Taser the dog when it first broke away and tried to bite a horse, but couldn’t find a clear line that wouldn’t potentially injure the horse. The dog returned and bit another horse, a 16-year-old named Romeo, on the leg.
When the dog charged at the horse a third time, Deputy Crystal McClelland, who was riding a separate horse, shot the dog once. The dog died at the scene, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The owner of the dog was not identified. Authorities said he is homeless and was hospitalized involuntarily after the shooting for allegedly making threats to deputies.
Sheriff Chad Chronister noted that it was an especially difficult decision for an officer on the Mounted Unit because they spend their careers working with animals, but he cautioned in a statement “there could have been many more injuries and potential losses had the horse been badly injured, not only to the horse itself, but also to the deputy riding him, the crowd of people walking nearby on Bayshore Blvd. and the other horses who could have reacted due to their herd mentality.”
Florida prison guard allegedly poured bleach on inmate food
OCALA — A Florida prison guard was charged Saturday with pouring bleach in an inmate’s cup after the two argued.
Qualesha Williams, 28, was taken into custody at Lowell Correctional Institution where she worked and charged with poisoning food or water. She has been released from jail. It’s unclear if she retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.
According to interview with an agent for the Florida Department of Corrections, Williams admitted putting a cleaning agent into a cup, but said she would never hurt anyone on purpose. The state corrections agency said it obtained video showing Williams arguing with the inmate earlier in the shift, telling the prisoner, “I got something for you,” according to the report.
An officer saw Williams spray bleach on an empty cup while preparing breakfast for inmates, according to the report from state corrections officials. She allegedly told an inmate that the tray of food was special and placed the cup to the side.
The report said Williams volunteered to feed the lower cells of the two-story dormitory. The video shows Williams picked up the food tray and walk past other cells before placing it on a door flap at that inmate’s cell.
The report said Williams could be seen at the food cart close to the inmate’s cell door trying to conceal her activity. The inmate said the cup smelled like bleach and alerted another officer, who agreed.
The Ocala Star Banner reports the prison has had multiple problems with officers and employees in recent years. In August, a federal lawsuit alleges an inmate was beaten by four officers and left paralyzed.
133-year-old Florida church shuts its doors
TITUSVILLE — A Florida church held its final service Sunday after 133 years.
The First Presbyterian Church of Titusville was founded in 1887. Interim Pastor Rev. Laura Viau said the decision to close did not come easy. The congregation had slowly dwindled to about 40 even though the church seats more than 400.
She said the tipping point came after Hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne did major structural damage in 2004, costing about $100,000. The cost of upkeep has been difficult for the congregation, especially patching frequent problems with the leaky roof.
Florida Today reports the church plans to sell the building.
Joan Threlkeld , now 94, grew up in the church, watching her mom and aunt sing in the choir and listening to music on one of the only pipe organs in the area.
“It was part of our life,” she said.
8-year-old Florida boy caught in gunfire, shot in hand
TAMPA — An 8-year-old Florida boy was caught in the crossfire between two men and shot in the hand.
Tampa police said one sped off after the two men exchanged shots Saturday. A few minutes later, officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The child also was taken to a hospital after being shot in the hand.
The Tampa Bay Times reports officers are still searching for the second man in the shooting.
Florida man gets 22 years for selling drugs in fatal overdose
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida man who pleaded guilty to selling a fatal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Calvin Warren Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Thomas Matuseski. He is the first man to be charged with homicide in connection to an overdose death in Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach Pos t reports he also pleaded guilty to the sale of cocaine and to possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and was sentenced earlier this week.
Boynton Beach Police say police say Matuseski’s roommate found him unresponsive on the bedroom floor last year. A toxicology report said he tested positive for fentanyl and other drugs. The 36-year-old worked at a drug rehab where he helped others dealing with addiction.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Medical Examiners Commission said 2,348 people died in Florida from fentanyl last year. In 2018, fentanyl killed 278 people in Palm Beach County, the highest out of all counties in the state.
“Warren confessed to sending Matuseski a text asking if he was alive, because a person told him that the heroin had fentanyl in it and he didn’t want him to do too much and die,” according to court documents.
Florida man arrested for pointing lasers as planes landed
SARASOTA — A man was arrested for pointing lasers at planes trying to land at a Florida airport and injuring a pilot in the process, authorities said.
Charlie Chapman Jr. aimed his laser pointer toward a plane four times and toward a sheriff’s helicopter once as they tried to land last week at Sarasota Bradenton Airport, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
One pilot said the laser hit him directly in the eyes and caused temporary blindness and lingering blurred vision. The Orlando Sentinel reported a video also showed a man appearing to throw objects at the sheriff’s helicopter as it tried to land.
After several pilots reported the incidents, the investigation led deputies to Chapman. They found the 41-year-old on a forklift Wednesday night. He made a striking motion toward them with a hammer, prompting deputies to use a stun gun on him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chapman was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, pointing a laser at a pilot with injury, pointing a laser at a pilot without injury and resisting without violence.
It’s unclear if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Infamous Florida Easter bunny arrested after hit-and-run
ORLANDO — A Florida man who became a video sensation after fighting a man on the street while dressed as the Easter Bunny was arrested and tried to use the costume to elude capture, authorities said.
Antoine McDonald became an overnight phenomenon when a video captured him fighting a man on the streets of Orlando last year.
Earlier this month, McDonald was driving a motorcycle when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a carport before fleeing the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The carport collapsed on top of the vehicle.
Deputies went to McDonald’s address and spotted a gray car driving away and found McDonald laying in the backseat of the car.
When a deputy went to arrest him, he denied it.
“I wasn’t in any crash. I’m the Orlando Easter bunny, Google it,” he said, according to an arrest report.
The Orlando Sentinel reports authorities asked him to remove his costume before arresting him. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving with a suspended license and operating a motorcycle without a license.