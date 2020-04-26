Deputies: Man made bomb threat to avoid work
WELLINGTON — A Florida construction worker called in a bomb threat to a water treatment facility to get a day off work, authorities said.
Richard Hamilton, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with making a bomb threat, the Palm Beach Post reported.
More than 20 people evacuated Wellington’s water treatment plant shortly after the threatening 911 call around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Hamilton had been working with a construction crew at the facility and later told deputies that he made the threat because he was having a bad day and didn’t want to work.
The sheriff’s bomb squad, a bomb dog and drones searched Hamilton’s vehicle and the surrounding area and found no evidence of a bomb, the sheriff’s office said. Wellington’s water service was not affected, village officials said.
Hamilton was being held on $10,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.
Man guilty of threatening, sending dead rat to ex-wife
TAMPA — An Indiana man faces up to fives years in federal prison for threatening his ex-wife over several years and mailing a dead rat to her Florida home.
Romney Christopher Ellis, 55, of Indianapolis, Indiana, pleaded guilty Thursday in Tampa federal court to making interstate threats and mailing injurious articles, according to court records.
According to a criminal complaint, Ellis had engaged in a four-year-long campaign of harassment against his ex-wife, who lives in Tampa, through text messages, photographs, videos and mailings. He threatened to decapitate and set her on fire, investigators said. He routinely made racially and sexually charged statements in the text messages, including sending sexually explicit images of himself.
Ellis sent text messages stating that he had traveled from Indiana to Florida to see his ex-wife. On one occasion, Ellis mailed a package to the victim’s home containing a dead rat and black rose.
Postal inspectors executed a search warrant at Ellis’s Indianapolis home in February. Prosecutors said they recovered a handwritten note containing the names and addresses of his ex-wife, as well as her family and friends.
Supersonic jet company plans to relocate to Florida
MELBOURNE — A company that hopes to make supersonic business jets is coming to Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Aerion Supersonic has agreed to relocate its headquarters to Melbourne, Florida, not far from Kennedy Space Center. The company is currently based in Reno, Nevada.
Company president Tom Vice said Aerion plans to break ground at Orlando Melbourne International Airport by the end of the year and employ 675 people at the plant by 2026. The company says the average salary will be $105,000.
“We are building the next generation of high-speed transportation networks that will revolutionize global mobility without leaving a carbon footprint on our world,” Vice said in a statement. “Our AS2 business jet – the world’s first privately built supersonic aircraft – is the first stage in that exciting endeavor.”
The company’s website says the AS2 will be able to travel at 1,000 miles per hour, but no sonic boom will be heard on the ground. The company says the plane would be able to fly from New York to Los Angeles in just over three hours, about 90 minutes faster than currently possible.
The company says it is the first aircraft manufacturer to set a goal of carbon neutrality and that the jet will be able to fly on 100% biofuel.
Homeless man killed by tree downed by storm
TALLAHASSEE — A homeless man was killed when a tree fell on him during a storm in northern Florida that downed trees and knocked out power to thousands of residents, authorities said Friday.
The unidentified man was killed Thursday evening when a large pine tree fell on him in a wooded area in metro Tallahassee, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.
Another man was injured.
By the time emergency crews reached him, “he was beyond help at that time,” Deputy Shade McMillian, a spokesman for the agency, said Friday.
The man’s identity hasn’t yet been released because next of kin haven’t been notified, McMillian said.
Ex-US Rep Brown out of prison early amid virus concerns
JACKSONVILLE — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, once a powerful Florida Democrat, has been released from federal prison over coronavirus concerns after serving just over two years of a five-year sentence for fraud and other crimes related to a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.
Brown, 73, left the central Florida facility recently, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website. The BOP provided no other details.
Brown’s attorney, William Mallory Kent, asked a judge earlier this month to release Brown to protect her from the coronavirus pandemic, which has been spreading through the prison system. He withdrew the request the next day, saying she planned to refile a request for release with the BOP. Kent didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.
Court documents said Brown suffers from several ailments, including diabetes and high blood pressure.
Brown, who in 1992 became one of the first three African-Americans elected to Congress from Florida since Reconstruction, was convicted by a federal jury in May 2017 on 18 of the 22 charges against her. The charges included fraud and lying on her tax returns and congressional financial disclosures. She reported to prison in January 2018.
Brown represented a Florida district that included Jacksonville during her nearly 25-year career. Prosecutors said she siphoned money from the One Door for Education Foundation for personal use. They said the pattern of fraud by Brown and her top aide included using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the foundation for lavish parties, trips and shopping excursions.