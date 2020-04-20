Florida restaurant finds NY man’s wedding ring 3 years later
FORT LAUDERDALE — Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man’s wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever.
Recently, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy decided to replace the wooden patio deck since the Fort Lauderdale restaurant is only serving take-out during the coronavirus pandemic.
He found a gold coin, $100 bills, piles of mud and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15.”
The restaurant’s marketing manager Sasha Formica thought it was a long shot, but decided to post a picture of the ring on Facebook. The post was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa.
Three days later, the happy wife called to claim the ring, the Sun Sentinel reported. She even texted pictures of her and her husband eating there in 2017 as proof.
The restaurant shipped the ring back to the couple.
Krivoy took the $100 bills and a rare coin from 1855 that may be worth as much as $2,000 for the tip jar to share with the staff.
4 dead in fiery head-on collision on Florida road
BUNNELL — Four people died after their cars exploded in flames following a head-on collision in Florida on Friday night.
The four occupants in the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene on State Road 100 near Bunnell, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities are investigating why one vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other head-on.
The fire was so intense that the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that investigators had difficulty identifying the makes and models of the vehicles involved in the crash. The victims were not identified.
Judge halts sale of bleach marketed as coronavirus treatment
MIAMI — A federal judge in South Florida has ordered a Colombia-based church to stop selling an industrial bleach marketed as a treatment for the new coronavirus and other ailments.
Judge Kathleen Williams entered a temporary injunction Friday halting Genesis II Church of Health and Healing’s sale of Miracle Mineral Solution in the U.S.
Genesis sells MMS through its websites, according to a U.S. Justice Department civil complaint filed Thursday in the Southern District of Florida. Prosecutors say Genesis markets the solution as a treatment for COVID-19, as well as Alzheimer’s, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS and multiple sclerosis. The Food and Drug Administration has previously issued public warnings that MMS can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and severe dehydration. The chemical product, chlorine dioxide, becomes a powerful bleach when combined with the included activator, officials said.
“We will zealously pursue perpetrators of fraud schemes seeking to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan said in a statement.
Disease-related treatment claims for MMS are unsupported by any well-controlled clinical studies or other credible scientific substantiation, according to the complaint.
Genesis didn’t immediately respond to a message from the Associated Press seeking comment.
Property appraiser charged with $200,000 fraud
CRAWFORDVILLE — A county property appraiser in Florida illegally paid himself more than $176,000 over three years and made nearly $27,000 in fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card, authorities said.
Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey, 45, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of organized scheme to defraud, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday evening suspending Harvey from office.
Harvey took office in 2016 with an annual salary of over $100,000. Other staff members discovered that he had been issuing himself additional checks, investigators found. He gave himself an more than $50,000 extra the first year, more than $49,000 the second year and nearly $77,000 the third year, according to an arrest report.
Investigators said Harvey used his work credit card to pay $3,200 to take his family on a cruise in 2017. Records also showed he had used the card 11 times for automotive services for his personal vehicles.
Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Harvey.