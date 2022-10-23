Cops: Florida girl breaks into safe, gives $10K to students
SUMMERFIELD — A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother’s safe.
Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.
School officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500, deputies said. The teen said an unknown former student had given her the money and wanted it disseminated. Investigators said they later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500 of the woman’s life savings.
The arrest report doesn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.
By Friday, officials had recovered about $700 of the money that had been handed out to other students. That money and the $2,500 recovered from the girl’s backpack were returned to the grandmother.
The girl is facing a grand theft charge.
Crist dismisses campaign manager over arrestMIAMI — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case.
Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland, according to online court records.
The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that Durrer had resigned, citing a family matter. But another statement released Friday said that Durrer was dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of his arrest.
Durrer and the woman he lives with released a joint statement.
“Very sadly, an incident took place this week at our home that we both regret,” the statement said. “We are both working to drop legal charges and move forward. Our primary focus at this time is our daughter, our greatest joy, and we appreciate privacy and respect as we navigate this as a family.”
Crist, who is a Democrat, canceled a campaign appearance on Friday in Gadsden County. Durrer’s exit comes less than three weeks before Election Day. Crist is challenging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has held a consistent lead in polls.
The campaign’s deputy manager, Sydney Throop, has taken over for Durrer.
Florida’s jobless rate drops to lowest level since 2006TALLLAHASSEE — Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% last month, the second lowest rate in the state’s recorded history and the lowest rate since October 2006, officials announced Friday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement that Florida also had the second fastest Gross Domestic Product growth in the U.S., growing at an annual rate of 1.6% in the second quarter of 2022 while the national GDP has declined for two consecutive quarters.
“Florida’s economy continues to outpace the national average,” DeSantis said. “Floridians are finding jobs, and our state’s businesses are thriving.”
Between September 2021 and September 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 316,000, or 3%, officials said. For that same time period, total private sector employment grew by 461,500 jobs, or 5.8%. Officials said that’s faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 4.4% over the year.
As of last month, Florida employers had added jobs for 29 consecutive months.