Florida suspect charged with shooting man over loud music
BOCA RATON — A South Florida man shot and wounded another man on Christmas Eve in a dispute over loud music, authorities said.
Relatives of the victim were able to hold down Zachary Moncada until deputies arrived in suburban Boca Raton and arrested him authorities said.
Moncada, 31, had shot the victim in the back over loud music, according to The Palm Beach Post. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition on Saturday.
Online court records show that Moncada was facing charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, battery and carrying a concealed firearm during commission of a felony.
The online court records showed no attorney listed for him, though he was appointed a public defender during a court hearing on Saturday.
Officers shower gifts on toddler randomly punched in face
MIAMI — A 3-year-old boy in South Florida who was punched recently in the face by a stranger in a random attack was greeted for Christmas not by Santa but by police officers who showered him with gifts.
Miami police officers also let the boy sit in a police cruiser Friday and put on a light show with their cruisers in the street, according to South Florida television station WSVN.
The boy was sucker punched by a man earlier this month in a Walgreens store in Miami, according to surveillance video released by authorities.
The suspect, Marvin Green, was arrested Friday. He is facing charges of child abuse, grand theft, firearms violation, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence, according to online jail records.
There was no online court docket for Green yet, so it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.
Airbnb cracks down on disruptive parties in central Florida
ORLANDO — If you’re planning to rent a home in central Florida over New Year’s Eve, you may be out of luck.
Airbnb says potential guests without a history of positive reviews will be unable to make one-night reservations in Orlando and Kissimmee over New Year’s Eve, in an effort to crack down on disruptive parties.
Some people also will be unable to make last-minute, two-or-three-night reservations over the New Year’s holiday in central Florida if they don’t have any positive reviews, as determined by the company’s algorithms. Users with a history of positive reviews don’t have to worry about those restrictions.
The New Year’s Eve restrictions in central Florida are part of a larger worldwide effort by Airbnb to crack down on disruptive parties held at the short-term rental homes.
Last New Year’s Eve was the first time the company tried the initiative. It blocked 1,200 rentals in Orlando and 750 rentals in Kissimmee. Around the world, 243,000 rentals were blocked.
South Florida woman charged with multiple underwear thefts
MIAMI — A South Florida woman has been arrested and charged with a series of thefts of underwear from Victoria’s Secret stores.
The 56-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of grand theft, three counts of retail theft and a count of resisting an officer without violence, according to Miami-Dade County court records.
Online records showed she remained in jail on Friday.
According to Channel 6 in South Florida, the woman is accused of stealing anywhere from $900 to $3,000 worth of merchandise on more than a dozen occasions at the stores. The thefts took place between March 2020 and this November.