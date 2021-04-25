Crump calls for probe into Florida sheriff’s office
COCOA — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has called on the Justice Department to investigate a Florida sheriff’s office after a deputy fatally shot two Black teenagers last year. He also asked the Justice Department to review a local prosecutor’s decision not to bring any charges.
Crump, and another attorney for the teens’ families, called for the investigation Friday into the office of Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, saying problems go beyond the shooting deaths of Sincere Pierce and Angelo “A.J.” Crooms by Deputy Jafet Santiago-Miranda.
“You will see the allegations we have are not only against the officers, because the officer is born of a culture that Wayne Ivey has provided for his officers in Brevard County,” said Natalie Jackson, one of the attorney for the teenagers’ families.
The teens’ families also have filed a lawsuit in federal court against the sheriff’s office.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Florida Today. The State Attorney’s office also declined to comment.
The two teens were fatally shot last November when Santiago-Miranda fired 10 bullets into their vehicle as it moved slowly forward, wheels turned towards the curb. Dash cam footage showed the teens pulling into a driveway after being followed by two sheriff’s cars without lights. Crooms, who was driving, then backed out of the driveway and drove forward in the direction of a deputy, who, gun drawn, repeatedly shouted at the teen to stop the car.
State Attorney Phil Archer ruled the shooting reasonable and justifiable, claiming the deputy feared for his life.
“The Sheriffs’ Department here in Brevard County are not following the national standards. They’re saying that it’s appropriate to shoot into moving cars when everybody else in America says that’s asinine, it’s dangerous,” Crump said.
Crump has represented the families of other people killed by law enforcement officers, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Shortly after the fatal shootings, the sheriff said in a Facebook post that the deputy “was then forced to fire his service weapon in an attempt to stop the deadly threat of the car from crashing into him.”
Holy Land Experience opening its doors for 2 days
ORLANDO — A Bible-based theme park in Florida that closed its doors during the pandemic plans to reopen to the public with free admission for two days in the upcoming week, though it’s future still remains uncertain.
The Holy Land Experience in Orlando will open its doors to the public Wednesday and Thursday, according to its owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network.
Face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged.
Even before the pandemic, the theme park, which opened in 2001, had been struggling.
In January 2020, the Holy Land Experience announced it would be ending its stage shows and it laid off the bulk of its employees the next month in a corporate-wide reorganization, as it decided to shift from an entertainment to an educational focus, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Officials said the sale of the property was among the options to be considered. Nearby businesses include luxury auto dealerships, office plazas, convenience stores and apartment complexes
The theme park has a 2,000-seat church and in-person worship services have been held on the property during the pandemic.
5 charged, 2 others plead guilty in health care fraud scheme
NEWARK, N.J. — Federal authorities announced charges against five people in New Jersey and Florida in what they said was a $93 million health care fraud scheme involving orthotic braces.
The U.S. attorney’s office also announced Thursday that two people connected to the scheme in New Jersey had pleaded guilty.
According to prosecutors, some of the defendants had hidden financial interests in companies that made the devices, while others owned and operated call centers that processed orders.
The call centers allegedly bribed telemedicine companies, which in turn bribed doctors to prescribe the devices for patients who didn’t need them. The companies owned by the defendants that made the devices provided them to the patients and fraudulently billed Medicare and other federal health care programs, according to a criminal complaint.
The health care programs allegedly suffered losses of more than $93 million.
Two New Jersey residents pleaded guilty Thursday by videoconference: 46-year-old Brian Herbstman of Jackson, who pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy and violating anti-kickback statutes, and 48-year-old Sean Hogan of Old Bridge, who pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy. Both are scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 31.
According to prosecutors, Herbstman also obtained patient referrals for genetic cancer screening tests and accepted bribes in exchange for providing the referrals to companies that performed the tests.
Herbstman “is a devoted family man and valued member of the community who unfortunately exercised poor judgment at a difficult moment in an otherwise law-abiding life,” his attorney, Robert Stahl, said Friday. “By pleading guilty he has accepted responsibility for his conduct.”
An attorney for Hogan declined to comment.
Health fraud conspiracy charges were announced Thursday against Thomas Farese, 78, of Delray Beach, Florida; Pat Truglia, 53, of Parkland, Florida; Domenic J. Gatto Jr., 46, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Nicholas Defonte, 72, and Christopher Cirri, 63, both of Toms River, New Jersey.
An attorney for Cirri declined to comment Friday. Messages were left with attorneys representing Gatto, Truglia and Defonte. Attorney information wasn’t immediately available for Farese.