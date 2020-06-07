US outlines $4.6B plan to protect Miami from climate impacts
MIAMI — The federal government is proposing a $4.6 billion plan to protect the low-lying Miami area from the effects of climate change, including the construction of miles of sea walls.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan Friday calling for walls to protect the area from sea level rise that could reach about 13 feet in height.
The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the plan is designed to protect tens of thousands of homes and businesses from flooding.
The plan also calls for movable barriers at the mouths of three waterways, elevating and flood-proofing thousands of buildings throughout the county and restoring mangroves in vulnerable areas.
The plan does not contain previous proposals to buy out hundreds of homes and convert them into parks or open spaces.
The Corps of Engineers plans to hold online public meetings on the proposal on Tuesday and Thursday next week.
3 Chinese nationals sentenced for taking Navy base pics
KEY WEST — Three Chinese nationals have been sentenced to prison for illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base.
Lyuyou Liao, 27, was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to illegally entering NAS Key West on Dec. 26 and taking photographs and video footage of property on the Truman Annex of the station, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the South District of Florida and the FBI announced in a news release.
Two others, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, were sentenced to 12 months and nine months in prison, respectively, for entering naval air station in Key West on Jan. 4, and taking photographs of military and naval infrastructure.
All three were ordered to serve one year of probation, the news release said.
An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification. The FBI said the pair drove onto the base anyway and were apprehended by authorities about 30 minutes later after taking photos of structures on the base.
A fourth Chinese man, Zhao Qianli, pleaded guilty last year to illegally taking photographs at the same Florida Keys installation. Qianli, 20, was sentenced to a year in federal prison.
Former officer gets 2 1 / 2 years for buying child porn
FORT LAUDERDALE — A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for buying child pornography over the internet.
Gabriel Albala, 45, was sentenced this week in Fort Lauderdale federal court, according to court records. The former Boynton Beach police officer pleaded guilty in January to possessing child pornography.
The FBI learned of Albala following the arrest of a man who sold child pornography on the internet, according to court records. Investigators used the seller’s records to track down his customers, including Albala.
When officers executed a search warrant at Albala’s home, they reported finding a computer that contained multiple images of children engaged in sexual activity. Some of the videos involved children under 12.
Law enforcement also found child pornography on Albala’s cellular telephone.
Plane crashes in rural Georgia; 2 children among the 5 dead
EATONTON, Ga. — A small plane crashed Friday in rural Georgia, killing all five on board, including four members of a Florida family who were traveling to a funeral in Indiana.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told local news outlets no one survived the afternoon crash about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.
Sills identified the victims as Larry Ray Pruitt, 67, of Morriston, Florida; Shawn Charles Lamont, 41, of Gainesville, Florida; his wife Jody Rae Lamont, 43; and their two children, 6-year-old Jayce and 4-year-old Alice.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31-T was flying from Williston to Newcastle, Indiana.
Tracy Carter, a Milledgeville resident, told The Union-Recorder he saw a plane circling the area and catch fire. Parts of the plane flew off and landed in the nearby field and he said he heard a loud boom.
Emergency crews responded, putting out flames in a wooded area.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
9 firefighters hospitalized in Florida after ship explosion
JACKSONVILLE — Nine firefighters responding to a fire aboard a ship in Florida were hospitalized after the ship exploded, injuring eight and sending one to a hospital for heat exhaustion, authorities said.
The explosion occurred nearly three hours after firefighters first responded to a ship at Blount Island after reports of a fire on Thursday afternoon, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted. The ship, a Norwegian vessel called Hoegh Xiamen was carrying old and used cars and had been scheduled to leave Jacksonville, First Coast News reported.
More than 20 crew members on the ship during the initial fire were able to safely get off before the explosion occurred, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, and the blast happened with “crews inside fighting fire,” Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Powers said.
Of the nine firefighters hospitalized, four were treated for burns, one was taken into surgery for injuries Thursday night and another firefighter has been in intensive care, news outlets reported. All firefighters were stable, Powers said.
“Burns take a lot time to heal,” Powers said. “Please everyone, keep them in your prayers. They’ll need a lot of that.”