Florida deputies jailed, suspended after brawl with sailors
KEY WEST — Two sheriff’s deputies have been suspended after they were arrested for an off-duty brawl with U.S. sailors in Key West early Saturday, leaving one of the sailors injured, officials said.
Monroe County deputies Connor Curry, 23, and Trevor Pike, 25, remained jailed Saturday morning, charged with disorderly conduct, jail records show. Pike faces an additional charge of battery.
The sailors, whose names were not released, were charged with disorderly conduct, Key West police said in a press release. They are part of a squadron visiting U.S. Naval Air Station Key West.
Police said the deputies and sailors began arguing shortly before 2 a.m. on Duval Street, a popular area that has bars and restaurants.
Police officers said they witnessed Pike punch a 27-year-old sailor in the face while Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to fall and strike his head. The sailor was flown by helicopter to a hospital near Miami. His condition was not released.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement that he was suspending the deputies without pay. He said he “saddened by this incident and it will be fully investigated.”
Jail records show that Pike and Curry were still being held Saturday morning. No attorneys were listed.
2 dead in central Florida crash of small plane
AUBURNDALE — Two people died when a small plane crashed into a central Florida lake and burst into flames.
Auburndale police officers and firefighters found a small fire burning on the surface of Lake Arietta about 600 feet offshore when they arrived shortly after noon Friday, official told The Ledger of Lakeland.
Witnesses told authorities that the amphibious plane was flying low over the lake when its right wing lowered and clipped the water, causing the plane to crash at a steep angle and burst into flames.
The body of a woman was found shortly after the crash, while the body of a man was found four hours later. No names have been released.
The National Transportation Safety Board announced that it is investigating the cause.
Prison guard sentenced in drug smuggling scheme
OCALA — A federal prison guard in Florida has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for participating in a scheme to smuggle drugs into a facility.
Wayne Grant Jr., 28, of Orlando, was sentenced Thursday in Ocala federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in September to receipt of a bribe by a public official.
According to the indictment, Grant, worked as a correctional officer at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County, west of Orlando. Grant agreed to smuggle methamphetamine into the prison for an inmate in exchange for money last December, prosecutors said. Federal authorities were notified, and Grant unwittingly began communicating with an undercover agent to complete the transaction, officials said.
Federal agents mailed approximately 70 grams of fake methamphetamine and $2,000 in money orders to a post office where Grant could pick them up, officials said. Grant deposited the money orders into his bank account and smuggled the fake drugs into the prison during a regular shift in February.