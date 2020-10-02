Police: 2 men, 2 woman hurt in apartment complex shooting
JACKSONVILLE — Four people were shot Wednesday night inside an apartment in Jacksonville, police said.
The shooting left two men with life-threatening and two women with less severe injuries, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials told news outlets.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. inside a home at the Volaris Apartments. Police haven’t been able to talk to the victims due to their injuries. They were interviewing neighbors and looking for surveillance videos to assist in the investigation.
The victims were shot multiple times, police said. There were also no signs of a break-in. Authorities said the suspect is still at large.
An investigation is continuing.
Janitor guilty of hiding camera in girls’ locker room
JACKSONVILLE — A former janitor at a Florida high school faces up to 30 years in federal prison for hiding a camera in a girls’ locker room.
Jason Brian Goff, 44, of Starke, pleaded guilty last week in Jacksonville federal court to attempted production of child pornography, according to records. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.
According to a plea agreement, two 14-year-old girls reported a suspected camera in August 2019 at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs. Officials found a cell phone taped to the inside wall of an unassigned locker. A video on the phone showed girls changing, along with a shot of Goff’s school identification badge, prosecutors said.
Goff was arrested the next month and admitted trying to film girls in the locker room at least three times, officials said. Other electronic devices belonging to Goff contained additional images from the girls’ locker room and a collection of child pornography, investigators said.