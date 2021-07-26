Murder suspect kills himself after police shootout
PALM BEACH — A Florida murder suspect killed himself after a shootout with deputies when investigators following him pulled over his Uber driver in a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.
The man got out of the car and started shooting at Palm Beach County deputies, who returned fire, said Frank DeMario, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office chief of law enforcement, in a video the department posted on Twitter.
The suspect wasn’t hit by the deputies’ gunfire and fled to a building about a block away, where deputies found blood. The officers at first thought he had been wounded in the shootout, but later determined he fatally shot himself, DeMario said.
The department posted a photo of a gun between the dead suspect’s legs. Two deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is protocol for officer involved shootings. Neither were injured.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.
Man in bar shows off gun, accidently shoots himself
PENSACOLA — A man apparently shot himself by accident while showing Florida bar customers his gun Thursday night.
The man can be seen on surveillance video showing his gun to customers at O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern in Pensacola before making a quick motion as if putting it into a pretend holster below his shoulder. When he did, the gun discharged and a bullet hit the man’s torso, according to the Pensacola News Journal.
The bar manager showed the newspaper video of the incident.
“I don’t know if he was pretending to be a badass or something,” manager Warren Sonnen told the newspaper. “But from what I can tell, it was completely by accident.”
The man immediately left the bar and checked himself into a hospital. Police contacted him and were determining whether to file charges.
Man on interstate hit by multiple vehicles, dies
DELAND — A man in a travel lane of Interstate 95 in Florida died Saturday after being struck by multiple vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man was first struck by a southbound car in Volusia County just before 6 a.m.. The vehicle didn’t stop and investigators said it is unknown whether the driver knew it hit the man.
A second car was then unable to avoid the man and also struck him. The Florida Highway Patrol said other vehicles also ran over the body.
“Troopers believe multiple vehicles ran over (the pedestrian) after the initial collision. A semi-truck driver and another vehicle driver contacted FHP to say they had possibly run over human debris in the roadway,” the highway patrol said in a news release.
The southbound lane was closed while firefighters washed down the highway.
“Due to the condition of (the pedestrian), troopers have not been able to make a positive identification,” the highway patrol said.