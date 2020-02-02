Officials: Gunman shoots wife, gets shot by police
FORT MYERS — A gunman shot his wife inside a Florida beauty parlor Saturday before he was shot by a police officer, officials said.
Fort Myers Deputy Chief Jeff Meyers said officers went to the Mahogany Beauty Salon shortly before noon after receiving reports of shots fired.
When the first officer arrived, he was confronted by the gunman who fired at him, Meyers said. The officer fired back, striking the suspect. A search nearby found the suspect’s wife, who had been shot several times.
Both were taken to the hospital. Their names and conditions were not released.
Viral video of men playing cards shows Florida traffic woes
CAPE CORAL — A video of three men playing cards at a folding table while waiting for the traffic light to change at a Florida intersection has gone viral.
The TikTok video was posted earlier this week with the caption “Florida back at it with the long lights.” The video had more than a million likes and thousands commented on the card game. A young boy is seen in the video watching the card players from the backseat of his car.
The News-Press reported the video doesn’t specify what Florida city the men were in, but thousands took the opportunity to rant about the most hated local intersections in the comments.
Rancher guilty of letting cows starve
LABELLE — A Florida rancher has been convicted of letting cows starve to death over several months.
A Hendry County jury found Robert David Starkweather, 52, guilty Friday of 12 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to court records. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26.
“It is important for people to realize that improperly caring for any animal in a manner that violates the law will not be ignored,” State Attorney Amira Fox said in a statement.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office agricultural crimes unit responded to a LaBelle pasture owned by Starkweather in March 2018 following reports of a downed cow, prosecutors said. Deputies reported finding 13 dead cows and 131 emaciated cows and calves. The animals were taken from the property.
Starkweather failed to provide adequate food, water, and medication to the animals, prosecutors said during the trial. He also ignored signs over a four-month period that the cows were in distress and suffering from malnutrition.
Court clears way for automated beer, wine dispensing
TALLAHASSEE — Automated, self-serve wine and beer dispensing machines? A Florida regulatory agency said no to the idea, but an appeals court ruled Friday that the devices a company hopes to install at high-end residential properties aren’t illegal.
La Galere, a South Florida based company that has a chain of self-service food stores in business and residential properties around Florida, asked the Department of Business and Professional Regulation if it could add wine and beer to its operation.
The state said it was illegal, but the company appealed and the First District Court of Appeal ruled in its favor, saying nothing in state law prevents the machines.
“We are predominately focused on the development and operation of gourmet, self-checkout food marts,” said La Galere owner Rashid Siahpoosh. “This initiative came about as a direct result of some requests from existing customers to have access to beer and wine.”
So the company went out and developed a dispensing system that uses biometrics and other technology to ensure customers buying beer and wine are over the age of 21.
“It not only addresses, but exceeds the current method of age verification,” Siahpoosh said. “We’re making sure we address all the regulatory concerns of the state.”
While La Galere has stores in commercial buildings and in college student apartment buildings, Siahpoosh said it won’t install beer and wine dispensing machines in those locations.
Court allows look at PTSD defense in road rage case
TALLAHASSE — A former Marine serving a 17-year sentence for a 2015 Florida road rage incident might get a chance to argue PTSD led to his actions after an appeals court ordered a hearing on the claim Friday.
Dwayne King, 42, accepted a plea deal in the case rather than face the possibility of a life sentence if he went to trial. He had several several charges stemming from a conflict with another driver on Interstate 10 just west of Jacksonville.
He was accused of beating and shooting at the other driver after one car bumped another on the highway.
King appealed his conviction claiming his lawyer never told him before he pleaded guilty that he could argue post-traumatic stress disorder triggered his actions.
The First District Court of Appeal is sending the case back to the trial court for a hearing on King’s claim.
Wreckage of ship tied to Bermuda Triangle found
ST. AUGUSTINE — Scientists have found the wreckage of a cargo steamship that became associated with the Bermuda Triangle when it disappeared in 1925 off the Atlantic Coast of Florida.
The 250-foot SS Cotopaxi was sailing from Charleston, South Carolina, to Havana when it disappeared along with its 32-person crew. But a team of underwater explorers and maritime archaeologists have identified the wreckage of the ship about 35 nautical miles off the coast of St. Augustine.
“The ship became a part of the Bermuda Triangle myth,’” said Chuck Meide of the Lighthouse Maritime Archaeological Maritime Program.
The ship was missing important structural components and “unbeknownst to the captain and crew, they were sailing into a tropical storm,” Meide said. The ship set sail on Nov. 29, 1925.
In a scene of the 1977 film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” the Cotopaxi is discovered in the Gobi Desert.
The findings will be featured in the premiere episode of a Science Channel series, “Shipwreck Secrets”, on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.