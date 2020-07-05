57 charged with rioting, looting felonies at Tampa protests
TAMPA — Prosecutors in one Florida office have charged a total of 57 people with rioting and looting that occurred shortly after a black man dying in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests, officials announced Friday.
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement that charges have been filed against dozens of people for ransacking stores, causing destruction and fighting with police officers in Tampa. The riots began the night of May 30, less than a week after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
“These 57 people should not be confused with the large number of peaceful protesters in our community,” Warren said. “The defendants we’ve charged took advantage of the pain in our community and tried to turn it into a quick buck or set out to cause chaos. None of us will stand for that.”
While most of the alleged offenses occurred more than a month ago, Warren pointed out that filing charges takes time because prosecutors thoroughly review all the evidence for each case.
The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute peaceful protesters, but Warren said the 57 people accused of felony crimes face from five years to life in prison.
The businesses victimized include jewelry stores, clothing stores and convenience stores.
Man sentenced for collecting dead mom’s Social Security
ORLANDO — A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for collecting his mother’s Social Security payments after her death.
A federal judge in Orlando sentenced Bobby Morlen, 54, earlier this week, according to court documents. The Deltona man pleaded guilty in January to theft of government funds.
Morlen’s mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in August 2014, according to court records. Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration, and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors said Morlen continued to access the funds, totaling $131,457, and use them for his own personal expenses until last year.
As part of his sentence, Morlen must repay the stolen money.
Autopsy: Man died of drug overdose after fight with deputies
FORT LAUDERDALE — A Black man died of an accidental drug overdose shortly after a confrontation with deputies at a Florida airport in April, according to an autopsy report released Friday.
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement that the county medical examiner has found that the deputies who took Kevon Todd, 29, into custody did not contribute to his death. The medical examiner’s report listed acute eutylone intoxication as the official cause of death. Eutylone is a stimulant that officials consider a novel designer drug.
Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had stopped Todd on April 9 as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint, authorities said. He had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area, officials said. Deputies said Todd had seemed irrational, but it wasn’t clear then what was causing the condition.
After a physical struggle, deputies detained Todd and brought him to the front of the terminal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating Todd when he became unresponsive, officials said. Rescue workers began life-saving measures and transported Todd to the hospital, where he died.
Deputies involved in the struggle sustained minor injuries.
Tony said he’s directing the Fire Rescue department to review is procedures to make sure everything was done to save Todd. The State Attorney’s Office will review the case.