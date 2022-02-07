Argument leads to fatal shooting in checkout line of grocery
CORAL GABLES — An argument in the checkout line of a South Florida grocery store escalated into a fatal shooting, as other shootings around the state took place in a sports bar and a banquet hall.
The argument between two men started in the checkout line of a Publix on Saturday evening in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Gables, known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man. The victim died in the store, and the shooter was in police custody, according to the Miami Herald.
No further details were immediately provided.
Meanwhile, four people were shot Saturday night at the Player’s Sports Bar and Grill in North Lauderdale, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. After a fight took place in the sports bar and a patron was told to leave, the patron shot at the bar, striking several people. One victim has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The suspect fled the scene.
In Orlando, police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at a banquet hall early Sunday. Police were called to the event space where they found a victim in critical condition, according to Orlando television station, WFTV.
The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. No further details were immediately provided.
8-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting
BELLE GLADE — An 8-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in South Florida, authorities said.
Deputies responding to reports of a shooting in Belle Glade, Florida Friday night found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our detectives later learned that this was a drive-by shooting that struck and killed the 8 year old,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.
No motive or suspect in the incident had been determined, and deputies on Saturday continued to investigate the fatal shooting.
10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel
MIAMI — Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”
Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.
The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.