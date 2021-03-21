Fired deputy facing perjury charge for neck-hold incident
PORT ORANGE — A former Florida deputy has been arrested on a perjury charge after he reportedly lied about his reason for using a neck-hold on a man at an apartment complex where he was working off-duty as a security guard, authorities say.
Jacob Kraker, 37, was arrested Thursday by Port Orange police on a warrant from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office charging him with perjury, a third-degree felony.
Kraker was fired from the sheriff’s office last year following an internal affair investigation into the incident that found he had violated agency policies, including unlawful use of deadly force, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said Kraker had told investigators he used a neck-hold on the man last July at the apartment complex’s pool after the man head-butted him, but surveillance video showed that there was no head-butting. The deputy also denied using a neck-hold but the surveillance video contradicted that statement, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Kraker was released on a $10,000 bond. Online court records showed no attorney listed for him.
Prosecutors throw the book at money launderer for Venezuela
MIAMI — Federal prosecutors in Miami are seeking a stiff prison sentence against a U.S.-based money manager they claim is hindering their efforts to seize a $2.7 million home and other assets he agreed to forfeit when he pleaded guilty to laundering bribe payments for a corrupt Venezuelan official.
Colombian-born Gustavo Hernandez Frieri pleaded guilty in 2019 to a single count of conspiring to launder money for his role in a $1.2 billion embezzlement scheme involving Venezuela’s state-run oil giant PDVSA.
As part of his plea deal, Hernandez Frieri agreed to assist prosecutors in the forfeiture of assets and proceeds from the scheme.
However, in their sentencing memo filed Friday night, prosecutors portray Hernandez Frieri as an unrepentant, recalcitrant defendant who “has not learned from his past criminal conduct.”
Despite the lack of a previous criminal record, they are seeking a “more substantial” prison sentence than the one recommended by probation officers and near the maximum 10 years allowed by federal sentencing guidelines.
Prosecutors cite two instances where Hernandez Frieri allegedly failed to cooperate. In one case, without notifying the court, he allegedly maneuvered to transfer his stake in a trust that owns a $2.7 million home in the leafy Miami suburb of Coral Gables to his ex-wife instead of forfeiting it as required.
$2.5M cash found in PVC pipes in alleged Miami Medicare scam
MIAMI — Federal agents found $2.5 million in cash hidden in PVC pipes in the bedroom closet of a Miami man charged with bilking the government in a massive $49 million Medicare fraud scam.
The cash was found sealed with plastic wrap inside pipes buried under the closet floor at Jesus Garces’ home during a raid Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Federal authorities have spent the last decade cracking down on the multi-billion Medicare fraud scams cheating taxpayers, but they rarely find cash stockpiles like this. Agents also found another $75,000 in a safe and another $280,000 in a safe at another home linked to Garces, along with seven Rolex watches.
The Miami Herald reported that swarms of agents from Health and Human Services, the FBI, Customs and Border Protection, and Miami-Dade Police descended on Garces’ home Wednesday, armed with excavation tools, where they spent hours digging up the loot.
Garces, who was arrested in 2019, has been at a federal detention center in Miami after a judge ruled he was a flight risk who might attempt to return to his home country of Cuba. The 50-year-old is expected to go to trial later this year for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, where prosecutors allege he bilked Medicare and private insurers of millions by charging for medical equipment that patients never received or didn’t need.
Federal investigators said he received $100,000 in cash a week over a two-year period from one of the money launderers, according to a 2019 detention order.
Florida company to provide solar power to Facebook
COLUMBUS, Miss. — A company will develop a solar farm in Mississippi to provide power for two Facebook data centers in the southeastern United States.
Florida-based Origis Energy will own and operate a 150-megawatt solar and 50-megawatt battery storage facility in Lowndes County, Mississippi, according to a Tennessee Valley Authority news release.
Origis is scheduled complete the facility in late 2023, and it will undergo environmental reviews.
TVA and Origis have a long-term power purchasing agreement through TVA’s renewable energy program called Green Invest.
“This is our second utility-scale solar facility in Mississippi with TVA, and it demonstrates the success of Green Invest in connecting local communities, private business and public power through renewable energy,” Johan Vanhee, chief commercial officer and chief procurement officer for Origis Energy, said in the news release.
The news release said the solar project in Lowndes County will create more than 250 construction jobs, and three to five full-time operations and maintenance staff.
“This solar farm will be Facebook’s first renewable energy project in Mississippi and first large-scale energy storage project, which marks an important milestone for our global portfolio,” said Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Facebook.