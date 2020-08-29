Sheriff: 3 charged after Alabama man found dead in Florida
BONIFAY — Three people have been charged in connection with the slaying of an Alabama man who went missing nearly two months ago, authorities said.
Jeremie Odell Peters, William Shane Parker and Lauren Kay Wambles were arrested in the case, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced Wednesday. That agency, along with law enforcement counterparts in Alabama, had been searching for Raul Ambriz Guillen of Dothan, Alabama, since early July.
Authorities said investigators determined Guillen, 51, was last at Peters’ home in Graceville, a community in Florida — more than 20 miles south of where the man was last sighted in Dothan.
Authorities said Parker and Wambles, Guillen’s girlfriend, were also at the house. Investigators searched the home and found evidence linked to Guillen’s death, according to a statement from authorities. The man’s body was later discovered in Holmes County.
Officials said Parker has been charged with murder and is awaiting extradition from Alabama to Florida. Wambles, of Dothan, Alabama, was charged with being a principle to murder and is also awaiting extradition. Peters is in custody in Florida, facing charges including abuse of a corpse, according to authorities
Video shows wrong brother accused in shooting up store
MIAMI — A Miami man accused of shooting up a convenience store in April faced 20 years or more in prison — until he saw the surveillance video being used as evidence against him.
The face that Darnell Palmer spotted on the video his defense attorney sent him to review was his half-brother, who resembles him, the Miami Herald reported.
The evidence had stacked up against Palmer, attorney Scott Saul told the newspaper. His client frequented the North Miami Beach store, owned a gun and the car used by the shooter was traced back to Palmer’s mother. Still, Saul said, Palmer insisted he didn’t do it.
Saul filed a motion with Miami-Dade Circuit Court on June 30, arguing that the arrest was a case of mistaken identity and noting that Palmer had identified the man in the store video as his half-brother. He included photographs of the two men in the filing.
On Aug. 7, prosecutors dropped all charges.
Saul said Palmer was relieved after spending three weeks in jails and months on house arrest.
“If I didn’t get the information about the brother, this poor guy would have gone to trial and he would have been guilty in a heartbeat,” Saul said. “It just goes to show you that sometimes the evidence is overwhelming even if you’re innocent.”
Ed Griffith, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said in an emailed statement that the case was dropped because it “could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt due to an issue relating to the identification of the charged defendant.”
Palmer was arrested on an attempted first-degree murder charge in the April 26 incident. The video surveillance footage from the store shows a man leaving the store after arguing with a clerk about cigar prices, then pulling out a gun and firing a shot at the storefront before driving off.
Saul got the charges lowered to shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault with a firearm before they were eventually dropped, the newspaper reported.
Sheriff: Man arrested in deaths of Florida boys ages 12, 14
MELROSE — A man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two northeast Florida boy, sheriff’s officials said late Thursday.
The mother of Robert Baker, 12 and Tayten Baker, 14, found their bodies when she woke up on Wednesday morning, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. A younger sibling was not harmed.
Mark Wilson Jr., who is well-known to the family, was taken to jail and is awaiting a first appearance hearing, officials said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
An autopsy confirmed the deaths as homicides, investigators said.
The boys’ father is a long-distance truck driver and was not home at the time, officials said. The family had recently moved to the area.
Putnam County is south of Jacksonville.
Officials: 2 sought virus loans for nonexistent businesses
MIAMI — A South Florida man and woman are accused of trying to obtain $1.1 million in federal coronavirus relief loans for businesses that didn’t exist.
Latoya Stanley, 38, and Johnny Philus, 33, who are neighbors in Miami, were charged in a complaint unsealed Wednesday with wire fraud and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a news release.
The complaint alleges that Stanley claimed to employ 18 people for a beauty supply business and five for a farm at her Miami home. According to prosecutors, Philus claimed to employ 29 people for his car company and another 10 at a farm in his yard. Stanley and Philus both live in residential homes with small yards, officials said.
Online court records didn’t list attorneys for Stanley or Philus who could comment on the case.
The Paycheck Protection Program represents billions of dollars in forgivable small business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which became federal law in March.