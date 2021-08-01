Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated
ORLANDO — The Walt Disney Company has joined other large companies in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The company said in a statement Friday that it will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. The statement said employees who aren’t already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so and that those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. Disney said it was discussing the vaccine requirements with the union, and added that all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the company.
“Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees,” the statement said.
The announcement comes days after the federal Centers for Disease Control changed course on masking guidelines, saying that agency had received new information showing the delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.
New cases and hospitalizations are soaring in Florida, which has again turned into the epicenter of the pandemic concentrating one fifth of the country’s new cases.
Disney announced earlier this week that guests at U.S. theme parks would again be required to wear masks indoors.
2 teens dead, found in vehicle with modified exhaust system
NAPLES — Two teens found dead at a Florida park might have suffered from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning related to a modified exhaust system on their vehicle, officials said.
A park ranger found an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female unresponsive inside a running vehicle Wednesday night at Sugden Regional Park in Naples, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded and reported smelling exhaust fumes as soon as they entered the vehicle, officials said. The male was declared dead at the scene, and the female was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
An examination of the vehicle determined that its exhaust system had been modified, officials said.
Man wanted in Tennessee assault case arrested in Florida
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in Tennessee for attempted murder and other charges was arrested Thursday in Florida, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Jonathan Funches faces charges of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and drug charges in Shelby County, Tennessee, according to a news release from Marshal Tyreece Miller.
Funches is accused of assaulting a woman on May 8, fleeing and later firing shots into her vehicle, hitting her and her child. The woman and child were hospitalized for non-critical injuries.
This week, the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force learned that Funches was staying with family in Florida, the release said.
The task force and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis collaborated to apprehend Funches in Lynn Haven, Florida, after the vehicle he fled in was located, the Marshals Service said. Funches was inside an apartment and eventually surrendered after the task force knocked, the release said.