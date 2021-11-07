Stabbing death fuels immigration criticism in Florida
MIAMI — A stabbing death in Florida has fueled criticism of the federal government’s handling of immigration after local authorities discovered the suspect had lied about his identity and had recently been apprehended crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, which alerted journalists to the case before the man’s arraignment, cites reports that the 24-year-old suspect posed as a teenager at the border in order to cross as an unaccompanied minor — though federal officials haven’t confirmed that nor explained how he ended up in Florida. DeSantis’ office says the case shows “inadequate vetting” as well as a lack of transparency in how the Biden administration transports immigrants who cross illegally.
The suspect, Yery Medina Ulloa, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder.
With proper vetting, border agents should have determined Medina Ulloa “was not a minor, was dishonest about his real identity, and should not be free to move around our country,” governor’s spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said in an email.
The State Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville said he had been apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol earlier this year but could not confirm whether he used a different identity when this happened. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees Border Patrol, did not respond to questions on the case.
Orlando Police: Man killed wife, daughter and himself
ORLANDO — A man apparently killed his wife and his teenage daughter before killing himself in their Orlando condominium, police said.
During a news conference on Friday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said the woman, 48, was originally from Spain and her husband, 53, was from Venezuela. Their daughter was 16 and attended an Orlando high school.
Rolón said the family had recently moved to Florida from New Jersey, and that the man had kept their whereabouts unknown to the woman’s family.
The chief said that the woman’s family in Spain had conducted an investigation and learned the family was living in Orlando, where they asked a cousin to check on them. When they got no answer at the condo, they contacted police.
Officers responding to the home saw a body through the window, Rolón said. Inside they found all three, dead for a few days.
Det. Teresa Sprague told the Orlando Sentinel that police had no prior calls to the family’s residence. She said signs of potentially lethal domestic violence often go unreported, and children may not recognize abuse as abnormal.
Man convicted of fatal stabbing at sleepover
WEST PALM BEACH — A young South Florida man was convicted Friday of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old boy during a sleepover.
A Palm Beach County jury found Corey Johnson, 21, guilty of first-degree murder, along with two counts of attempted murder, the Palm Beach Post reported. Johnson was 17 at the time of the slaying but later was indicted on adult charges. He faces a possible life sentence at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 4.
Johnson killed Jovanni Sierra during the March 2018 sleepover after the younger boy made a remark Johnson considered offensive to his Muslim faith, prosecutors said. Johnson also attacked 13-year-old Dane Bancroft and his mother, Elaine Simon, during the sleepover at their Palm Beach Gardens home, they said.
Defense attorneys didn’t deny that Johnson carried out the attacks but argued that he was insane at the time. The attorneys said during the trial that Johnson suffered from severe depression and became psychotic and delusional. They said he was manipulated by extremist content, including violent propaganda videos from the Islamic State terrorist group.
A psychologist who testified for the state said Johnson knew right from wrong when the attacks occurred.
Judge rules for state on school mask mandates
TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s ban on coronavirus mask mandates in the state’s schools will stay in effect after a judge on Friday dismissed a challenge to the rule from several school districts.
Administrative Judge Brian A. Newman rejected the case from school officials in Miami-Dade, Leon, Duval, Orange, Broward, and Alachua counties, finding that the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis was within its authority to impose the rule.
The ruling comes as part of a quarrel between the districts and the state that has resulted in docked school board salaries, withholding of district funding and the ire of the U.S. Department of Education.
Last month, the state began deducting an amount equal to a month’s pay from school board members in counties that defied the mask mandate ban. It also slashed overall funding to Alachua and Broward counties to offset federal aid packages meant to blunt the state’s sanctions on mask requirements.
The school districts on Friday filed a notice to appeal Newman’s ruling.