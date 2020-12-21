Police not happy with these doughnuts
MIAMI BEACH — More than a dozen people were arrested over the weekend and and dozens of traffic citations were issued when a series of drivers did “doughnuts” in the middle of a Florida city intersection.
In what’s described as a flash mob, several drivers screeched their tires and drove in circles as a crowd cheered on Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood. Several videos of the event were posted online.
The Miami Herald reports that police believe the stunt was organized by a car club that does reckless driving events around the county.
“The MBPD is monitoring these groups and will proactively attempt to deter these events in the future. It was a very busy night in Miami Beach. Over a dozen arrests were made in the late evening alone. Dozens of traffic citations issued throughout the City as well,” Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said on Twitter.
Florida unemployment rate remains at 6.4%
TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s unemployment rate was 6.4% last month, remaining unchanged from the month before, according to state figures released Friday.
Florida gained 9,800 jobs in November, but there were still 651,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.1 million people.
The state’s unemployment rate was slightly below the national rate of 6.7%. November’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percentage points above the year before.
Wakulla County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.9%, followed by St. Johns County at 4% and Santa Rosa County at 4.1%.
Osceola County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.7%, followed by Orange County at 8.1% and Putnam County at 7.7%