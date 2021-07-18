Child killed when abductor crashes into tree at high speed
PLANTATION — A man abducted his girlfriend’s young son during an argument and then sped off in her car before losing control and crashing into a tree, killing both himself and the child in the fiery wreck, her family said.
Plantation police identified the dead in Thursday’s early morning crash as Ryan Yates, 25, and 3-year-old James Oizan-Chapon, but have not released many details.
But the boy’s grandmother, Maria Cid, told WPLG-TV that Yates was arguing with her 25-year-old daughter, Yasmin Cid, at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday when when he grabbed James and drove away with him in her black 2014 Mercedes-Benz as the mom tried unsuccessfully to free her son.
The Mercedes hit the tree at high speed, splitting in two and erupting in flames. Yasmin Cid soon arrived at the scene.
“I heard two booming sounds right after the crash and then a woman screaming for her baby,” witness Elizabeth Velasco told the TV station. “She was like, ‘My baby! My baby!’ I actually started crying when I heard that because I felt really helpless.”
The South Florida SunSentinel reports that Yates had a lengthy arrest record. In 2014, he was charged with battery, but that case was dropped. In 2017, he was charged with grand theft auto. He pleaded no contest and was put on three years of probation.
He violated his probation the next year by traveling to Oklahoma, where he was charged with burglary and obstructing a police officer. Florida revoked his probation and he spent 18 months in prison.
In February, he was charged with battery, domestic battery by strangulation, grand theft auto and robbery. A trial was scheduled for next month.
Plantation is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.
Woman charged after Florida 2-year-old’s death in hot car
MIAMI — A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say.
Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.
Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first — the daycare wasn’t open yet — and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.
A Miami-Dade police report says Perez-Domingo called the child’s mother and then drove her to the mother’s house. The child had died by then.
Police say Perez-Domingo also had no driver’s license. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.
Florida’s Pensacola celebrates 200 years since US takeover
PENSACOLA — The Florida Panhandle city of Pensacola celebrated its 200th anniversary on Saturday as part of the U.S., marking the date the then-territory shifted from Spanish rule.
The Penscola News Journal reports that events to commemorate the occasion included battle reenactments, a performance by an African drum and dance troupe, establishment of a new historic marker and a Navy aircraft flyover.
On July 17, 1821, territorial governor and future president Andrew Jackson watched as the Spanish flag was replaced by the U.S. flag in Pensacola. The territory also had been under French and British control at various times.
Florida was admitted to the union as the 27th state in March 1845. Historians say that territorial period beginning 200 years ago Saturday marked a major change for Pensacola and Florida as a whole.
“This territorial period that started in 1821 and went through 1845 was a time when the entire culture in Florida transitioned from Spanish colonial to the United States,” said former University of West Florida president and retired archaeologist Judy Bense, who is co-chair of the anniversary commission.
“Everything changed. Religion, culture, architecture. Of course, the political scene,” Bense said.
St. Augustine, founded in 1565 on the Atlantic coast, is generally considered the oldest continuously occupied city in the U.S. Pensacola dates from 1698, when the Spanish returned after a previous plan to settle the area over a century earlier was wrecked by a hurricane.
Today Pensacola is home to a well-known Naval Air Station. Historians say its roots trace to the Pensacola Navy Yard established in 1824.