Police: White woman slapped Black child, used racist slur
BOCA RATON — A white woman is facing felony child abuse charges after police say she slapped an 11-year-old Black child and called him a racist slur after his go-kart bumped hers at a Florida amusement park.
Boca Raton police say in court records that Haley Zager, 30, and the boy were driving go-karts at the Boomers amusement park Saturday night when they accidentally collided. They say Zager confronted the child after the ride and, in the presence of three Boomers employees, slapped him in the face, using a racist slur to justify the strike to bystanders.
Court records say Zager admitted to officers that she struck the child, who had a swollen eye, but denied using the slur. Police say they also found a container of pills in her underwear and charged her will illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Zager was released on her own recognizance Monday. Her public defender did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning seeking comment.
Man charged with shooting at detective during investigation
POMPANO BEACH — A Florida man accused of firing a gun at a detective during a drug investigation last week has surrendered to authorities.
Marquel Mathis, 26, of Pompano Beach, surrendered Monday night, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.
Detectives were conducting surveillance Aug. 18 when Mathis exited an apartment and noticed them, officials said. One of the detectives identified himself as law enforcement to Mathis, who pulled a gun from his waistband and fired, investigators said. The shot missed the detective, striking a wall next to him.
Mathis went back inside the apartment and then escaped on foot. Investigators said a firearm was recovered on scene.
Mathis was being held without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could comment on the case.
19-year-old Florida man dies in motorcycle crash
LAKE WORTH — A Florida man died after running a red light on his motorcycle and crashing into a car, authorities said.
David Jeffrey Burris, 19, was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning, several hours after the crash at a Lake Worth intersection, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies said the car’s driver had a green light as he entered the intersection Monday night. Burris crashed into the car’s driver side, officials said.
Burris was transported to a West Palm Beach hospital, where he died. The crash report didn’t say whether he was wearing a helmet.
The car’s driver sustained minor injuries. No charges were reported for him.
11 arrested at house party thrown by banned FSU fraternity
TALLAHASSEE — Eleven people were arrested Sunday in connection with a party hosted by a fraternity that was banned by Florida State University for hazing and alcohol violations earlier this year, campus police said.
Police arrested seven students affiliated with Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on charges of hosting an open house party where alcohol was served to minors, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. Four of those arrested were charged with underage possession of alcohol.
The arrests came as the university grapples with keeping students safe as they return to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.
Campus police said in a report that they saw two women leaving the party with drinks around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Both were over 21 and told officers they’d gotten the drinks inside the fraternity house.
Police shut down the party, and noted there had been numerous large gathering other days last week.
The university found the fraternity responsible for incidents in the spring semester including hazing, physical violence or unwelcome force against a person, possession of alcohol, having alcohol or drugs present at new member activities and failure to comply.
The fraternity did not appeal the university’s decision to dismiss it from campus on Aug. 17, university spokesman Dennis Schnittker told the newspaper.
He noted the health impacts such gatherings can have on the entire campus during the pandemic.
“The vast majority of the students are behaving,” Schnittker said. “But there are small groups of students who college for them is parties instead of education.”