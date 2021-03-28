Florida daughter charged with killing father
CLEARWATER — A Florida woman is facing murder charges more than two years after her father was killed with a baseball bat and a knife, authorities said.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Shannon Gillespie, 46, was arrested Friday on first-degree murder charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has a lawyer.
She is charged with killing her father, 71-year-old Daniel Gillespie, in November 2018. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Shannon Gillespie had repeatedly denied any involvement, although she did tell investigators she despised him.
Authorities say Shannon Gillespie was kicked out of the Clearwater home she shared with her father. An arrest report says she returned at night and then beat and stabbed her father to death.
Shannon Gillespie remained jailed Saturday without bond.
Daniel Gillespie wanted his daughter to leave the home, and they had a dispute that ended up in court. Two weeks before his death, a judge sided with the father.
After his death, the elder Gillespie’s other three children decided to sell the house. Just before that sale, the house was set on fire in the middle of the night. That fire is still under investigation, Gualtieri said Friday.
Even so, court records show the home did sell for $132,000 in September to investors, far less than the house would have brought before the fire.
About $102,800 of the home sale and insurance money will be distributed to the siblings and attorneys, according to court filings.
Business owner guilty of $2M in coronavirus relief fraud
MIAMI — A Florida business owner has been convicted of illegally receiving more than $2 million in coronavirus relief funds.
A federal jury in Fort Myers found Casey David Crowther, 35, guilty Friday of bank fraud, making a false statement to a lending institution and two counts of money laundering, according to court records. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.
Crowther applied for a loan last April on behalf of his company, Target Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc., according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors said he claimed the funds would only be used for business-related purposes, such as retaining workers and paying bills.
But shortly after receiving the money $2.1 million, Crowther made a series of personal purchases, including nearly $690,000 on a 2020 40-foot (12-meter) catamaran, which he registered in his name, the complaint said. He also paid $100,000 to a former business partner.
Crowther concealed the scheme by providing false explanations for the expenditures to his bank, prosecutors said. He added multiple family members to his company’s payroll who did not actually perform work and created 39 fake employees, officials said.
The Paycheck Protection Program represents billions of dollars in forgivable small business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which became federal law in March.
Former teacher guilty of mailing white powder to schools
TAMPA — A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to mailing threatening letters containing white powder to elementary schools where she previously worked as a teacher.
Maria Bassi Lauro, 66, of Davenport, faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in Tampa federal court to three counts of making hoaxes that appeared to involve a biological agent or toxin, according to court records.
In August and September of 2018, Lauro sent threatening mailings to employees at four central Florida elementary schools where she had previously worked as a teacher, prosecutors said. All four contained a suspicious powder, and three included notes indicating they were “punishment,” officials said. Tests later showed it was baking soda.
Lauro had effectively been fired for poor performance from each of the schools, and each victim who received a note had played a role in her performance reviews or terminations, officials said. Lauro admitted in her plea agreement that she had sent the mailings because she was upset and wanted the victims to believe they had been exposed to a deadly biological toxin.