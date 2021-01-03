Search suspended for boat that left Bahamas with 20 on board
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Friday for a boat with about 20 people on board that was three days overdue to arrive in Florida after leaving the Bahamas earlier in the week.
The Coast Guard and others searched more than 17,000 square miles for about 84 hours before suspending the search around noon on Friday, Coast Guard officials said in a news release.
Officials have not released information about who was on the boat.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,” said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Seventh District Chief of Response. “I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible.”
The boat left Bimini, Bahamas, on Monday and was supposed to arrive in Lake Worth, Florida, on Tuesday. It was reported overdue that day and Coast Guard and Bahamian authorities began searching for it.
The boat is a 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel.
4 dead, 3 teens injured in New Year’s Day crash near Miami
MIAMI — Four people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened near Miami early on New Year’s Day, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on West Flagler Avenue as a Hyundai attempted to turn left on a flashing red light, troopers said.
A woman and three men inside the car died at the scene, troopers said. Three 16-year-old boys in the Tahoe were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is being investigated. The agency did not release the names of the victims.
2 arrested when deputy spots signs of human trafficking
MILTON — A traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Florida’s Panhandle led to the arrest of two men suspected of human trafficking, officials said.
A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle and noticed indicators of possible human trafficking. Two teenage boys from Guatemala were inside the vehicle, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release. The deputy called for assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The boys were recently smuggled into the United States from Mexico, the news release said. Agents believe the men were taking the boys to different cities in central and South Florida.
“A deputy’s keen eye and immediate multiagency cooperation were instrumental in rescuing two children,” said Chris Williams, Chief of Investigations for FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center.
Investigators said the boys were likely trafficked to the U.S. for forced labor. The victims told investigators their families each paid more than $1,000 to be smuggled into the country. The teens were told they would have to work to pay off additional travel debt, the release said.
Agents arrested Frank Moreno, 39, of Odessa, Texas, and Jackson Perez-Godinez, 21, Guatemala. They are each charged with two counts of human trafficking and two counts of human smuggling.
The men were booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail and were being held without bond. Attorneys for the men were not listed on court records.
Florida crime dropped, murder rose in first 6 months of 2020
TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s overall crime rate went down over the first six months of 2020, but murders spiked over the same period the year before, according to statistics released by the state’s top law enforcement agency.
Overall, crime dropped 11.7%, but murders rose from 512 to 595, or 16.2%, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Murders by guns rose by an even higher percentage. There were 379 murdered committed with a firearm in the first six months of 2019, compared to 466 in 2020. That’s an increase of 23%.
Reported rapes declined by 9.5%, from 4224 in the first half of 2019 to 3,821 during the same period in 2020.
Robberies, burglaries and larcenies also declined, while there were increases in motor vehicle thefts and aggravated assaults.