Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man’s beating
INVERNESS, Fla. — Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs.
Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday.
The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack of the Black man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County, which is north of the Tampa area.
Federal court records did not list an attorney for either man. It was not clear how or if they are related.
According to arrest records, the victim — identified only by the initials D.B. — said he was walking away from the store when someone began yelling racial slurs. Investigators say Robert Lashley ran toward D.B. and began hitting him in the face.
Roy Lashley then allegedly struck D.B. several times with an ax handle as the Black man lay on the ground. Roy Lashley also got into a confrontation with arresting deputies, which led to charges of resisting law enforcement, according to the arrest records.
Federal hate crime charges carry a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $250,000.
Authorities: Man gets 9 years for stealing nude images
TAMPA, Fla. — A California man accused of breaking into thousands of Apple iCloud accounts and stealing private photos and videos of nude young women has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.
Hao Kuo Chi, 41, of La Puente, California, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida, according to court records. He pleaded guilty last October to three counts of computer fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud.
“Chi victimized hundreds of women across the country, making them fear for their safety and reputations,” U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg said in a statement. “This sentence reflects the resolve of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold cybercriminals responsible for their crimes.”
According to court documents, for years Chi operated a now-defunct website called Anon-IB, where users commonly posted images characterized as “revenge porn.” Chi hacked into the Apple iCloud accounts of victims across the U.S. to steal private images and videos, officials said. They added he then shared and traded these images with others on Anon-IB.
Chi’s email accounts contained the iCloud credentials of approximately 4,700 victims, according to officials. They said investigators determined he had sent stolen content to conspirators on more than 300 occasions. Chi maintained approximately 3.5 terabytes of victim data on cloud and physical storage, containing content of more than 500 victims, they said.
Florida police officer charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida police officer has been charged with fraudulently applying for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and low-interest loan.
A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment Wednesday against the 44-year-old Coral Springs police officer, according to court records. The officer faces one count of wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
The officer’s attorney said the government has been investigating for over a year, and he questions the strength of the prosecution’s case.
According to the indictment, the officer submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan application and loan agreement to the U.S. Small Business Administration on behalf of his personal business. The application falsely and fraudulently certified that the business had gross revenues of $100,000 during the year prior to January 31, 2020, investigators said.
The indictment also charges the officer with falsely and fraudulently certifying that he would use the funds only for business expenses to alleviate economic injury that the COVID-19 pandemic caused to the business. Officials said the officer spent more than $21,000 of the loan money at a car repair and detailing company for luxury vehicles and high-end auto parts.