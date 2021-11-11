Florida deputy fired, accused of helping cousin evade arrest
KISSIMMEE — A central Florida deputy who tried to help his cousin avoid a domestic violence arrest has been fired, his sheriff said.
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López said Deputy Kevin Encarnación also faces third-degree felony charges of official misconduct and being an accessory after the fact in the family’s dispute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
“We had a victim of domestic violence who’s calling for our help, and now we have a guy who is in my uniform using my equipment trying to help his family member to get away with a crime,” López said.
The sheriff said a woman came forward with text messages showing the deputy had revealed the locations of his fellow officers to his cousin as they tried to arrest him. The cousin now faces an aggravated assault charge, and an earlier assault case has been reopened.
“The real hero is the victim,” López said. “If she wouldn’t have come forward to let us know how she was discovering this information ... we would have probably never known that this guy was putting our officers in danger.”
An arrest affidavit said the cousin threatened to hit the victim with a brick before throwing it into the back passenger window of a pickup truck on Oct 2. He left the scene and deputies went to his mother’s house that night to look for him, but he wasn’t there, perhaps because Encarnación had warned him, the sheriff said.
Encarnación also tried to discredit the victim by claiming she had mental health problems, López said.
The cousin was already on probation after allegedly punching a relative who told authorities he was trying to stop the man from attacking the same victim in March, the arrest report said. That case has now been reopened.
The sheriff said the department’s new community review board will examine the case, and the firing will almost certainly be upheld.
It was not immediately known whether Encarnación has a lawyer who could speak in his defense.
Florida sheriff says department lost 9 employees to COVID-19
SUNRISE — COVID-19 has had a staggering impact on the sheriff’s department in Broward County, Florida, where Sheriff Gregory Tony told a memorial service for nine employees who died from the virus that well over half the department’s 5,600 employees had been exposed and 32% — or 1,800 employees — have contracted the disease.
“We didn’t lose one, two, three — we lost nine,” the sheriff said, noting that the first death from the virus came in April 2020.
The South Florida SunSentinel reported that black and white photos of the victims were on stage at the church in Sunrise: Deputy Shannon Bennett, 39; Nikima Thompson, 41; Wiley Huff, 73; Lt. Aldemar Rengifo Jr., 54; Pamela Ford, 54; Stephen Adams, 42; Sgt. Shane Owens, 48; Edwin Sanchez, 61; and Tasha Blackwood, 54.
Tony told their family members, friends and co-workers that each one is greatly missed. A bell tolled nine times in their honor. The sheriff was flanked by an honor guard as American flags were placed in the hands of their relatives.
Many states and cities are requiring public employees to be vaccinated against COVID, which is now the highest cause of deaths of law enforcement officers this year, and yet infections continue to spread among police and other first responders, who are among those most hesitant to get vaccinated.
In Florida, Gov. Gov. Ron DeSantis has prohibited vaccine mandates. The sheriff didn’t mention vaccines, but urged his people to remain vigilant, reminding the crowd of several hundred that the pandemic is not over.
Florida businessman sentenced in public corruption probe
TALLAHASSEE — A Florida businessman and developer was sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a corruption scheme involved a former mayor and city commissioner in the state’s capital city.
A federal judge also fined John Thomas “J.T.” Burnette $1.25 million during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.
A jury found Burnette guilty of bribery, extortion and other charges in August following an FBI corruption probe involving former Tallahassee City Commission Scott Maddox.
Maddox was sentenced to five years in prison in September. He pleaded guilty to corruption charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors investigating Burnette. Maddox previously served as Tallahassee’s mayor and chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. He has also been a candidate for governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner.
Florida man who beat, stabbed dog will serve 10 years
HOLLYWOOD — A Florida man accused of beating a pit bull puppy, stabbing it 50 times and stuffing it into a suitcase while the dog was clinging to life will serve 10 years in prison after admitting to the crime, his defense lawyer said Tuesday.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Brendan Evans, 35, of Hollywood agreed to plead guilty four years after the attack on Ollie the pit bull, according to his lawyer, Michael Gottlieb. The dog died two days after being discovered.
The attack on the Ollie caused an international outcry. Evans first denied being involved, but investigators found cat paws and rats with severed heads in his freezer, blood stains in his bathroom and dried blood and animal fur in his oven, the newspaper reported.
Evans has been held in jail since his arrest four years ago. He was initially charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty but prosecutors dropped 15 in exchange for the guilty plea, Gottlieb said.