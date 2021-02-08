Florida man fatally shoots woman in front of police officer
SARASOTA — A Florida man fatally shot a woman in front of a police officer and then was also fatally shot Saturday, authorities said.
While the officer fired at the suspect, it wasn’t immediately known if he was killed by the officer or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser.
The officer responded to a report of gunshots and a woman screaming and arrived to find the man with a gun. The suspect then shot the woman, Rieser said.
The deputy wasn’t injured and was placed on administrative leave under department policy, Rieser said.
The department didn’t release the names of the officer, the shooter or the woman killed.
Coast Guard rescues four men after boat capsizes near Miami
MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four men after their boat capsized Saturday near Miami.
The Coast Guard received a report from a Miami-Dade County dispatcher about the men sitting on the 19-foot capsized vessel near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse just east of Biscayne Bay. It posted video of the rescue.
The men were were uninjured and taken to Miami as the Coast Guard. Arrangements were being made to recover the boat.
Florida man charged with shining laser into police airplane
ORLANDO — A Florida man was charged with shining a laser into the cockpit of a Florida Highway Patrol airplane as it was attempting to land Saturday.
Officer J.C. Pollack said he was landing his airplane at Orlando Executive Airport early Saturday morning when the cockpit filled with a blinding green light.
“The flash of green light was so bright that I temporarily experienced blindness. After a few seconds, I regained my vision and looked out the left window of the aircraft in an attempt to determine the source of the light,” Pollack wrote in his police report.
He spotted the green light at a construction site near the airport before it again was pointed into his cockpit.
Guillermo Negron Roque, 47, was arrested after admitting to using the laser and charged with pointing a laser light at a pilot, which is a felony. Negron Roque told troopers he didn’t intentionally shine it at Pollack’s plane, according to Pollack’s report.
Negron Roque was being held in the Orange County jail Saturday evening. Online jail records didn’t list a lawyer for him.