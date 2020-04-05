Deputies: Man brutalized, baked dog
LEHIGH ACRES — A Florida man was charged with torturing and killing a dog that he later baked in an oven late Friday.
Vicasso Lara, 24, stabbed and beat the dog before placing it in an oven and heating it to its highest setting, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release posted on its Facebook page.
“I’m speechless,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This is possibly the most brutal and horrific example of animal abuse my team or I have ever seen.”
Deputies were called to Lara’s home by a neighbor who said he was making threats. They found pools of blood outside and bloody footprints leading inside, where the dog was found in the oven.
Investigators say Lara stabbed and bludgeoned the dog. He was being held in the county jail without bond Saturday. Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for Lara.
Florida deputy dies from coronavirus
ST. PETERSBURG — A Florida deputy has died from coronavirus, officials said Saturday.
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said 39-year-old Deputy Shannon Bennett died Friday night from the disease. Tony said at a news conference Saturday that Bennett was a 12-year veteran of the agency.
The sheriff said Bennett had worked most recently as a resource officer at Deerfield Beach Elementary School. Bennett called in sick March 23, checked into the hospital that same day and tested positive for coronavirus March 27.
It’s unclear exactly where or when Bennett contracted the infection, Tony said.
“He was on duty when he reported it so as far as I’m concerned this is an ‘in the line of duty’ death,” Tony told reporters.
Bennett was one of 21 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees of the Broward Sheriff’s Office who have tested positive for coronavirus, Tony added. Most are self-isolated at home.
Mom seeks custody of son, says father is virus risk
ORLANDO — A Florida mother is asking a judge to allow her to keep custody of her 2-year-old son during the pandemic, claiming the boy’s father and his fiance are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus since they’re first-responders.
Tabatha Sams has asked a judge to let her keep custody of Dawson Thilmony until the pandemic-induced state of emergency in Florida is over. The boy’s father, Stephen Thilmony, is a firefighter and emergency medicine technician, and his fiance is an emergency room nurse at Osceola Regional Hospital in a suburb of Orlando.
The father and mother were splitting custody of their son.
A judge this week denied an emergency request to stop visitations with the father, and a virtual hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.
The mother said in court papers that the risk posed by the boy’s father is no fault of his own and she’s not trying to deny him access to their child. But hospitals nationwide have struggled with the outbreak and that there isn’t enough protective equipment for medical personnel, she said.
Miami-Dade to release 18 jail inmates because of coronavirus
MIAMI — Miami-Dade County is releasing 18 inmates early from its jail as a response to the new coronavirus, officials said.
State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced an agreement Friday between her, Public Defender Carlos Martinez, Eleventh Circuit Criminal Courts Judge Nushin Sayfie and County Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Daniel Junior to release the 18 inmates whose jail terms are set to end within the next two months.
“We and our partners recognize that we need to reduce the number of people held in our local jails to reduce the chances that COVID-19 could spread among the officers, staff and inmates,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.
“We have reviewed the cases involving each of the inmates being released and believe that releasing these individuals a short time earlier than originally planned will not undermine the safety of Miami-Dade County residents.”
The jail will release the inmates within 48 hours if they have no other holds. They must report to the Florida Department of Probation within one day of their release to serve any term of community supervision that was part of their original sentence.
The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department operates the eighth-largest jail system in the country, incarcerating more than 4,000 people on any given day. The inmates are awaiting trial or serving sentences of 364 days or less.